New York City, NY

New York Earthquake Plan

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQPO7_0ggDo6ab00
The reality of an earthquake in New York(Edvinas Bruzas/Unsplash)

New York’s fault lines are on top of some of the most seismically volatile spots in the country. Within the last five years, USGS has detected more than ten earthquakes, one having a magnitude of 3.1!

While this isn’t crazy, in terms of earthquake intensity, this is significant. 

The Northeast States Emergency Consortium reports numerous earthquakes over the last few decades. Upon checking into the report, thousands of earthquake reports have been detected since 1975.

Why since 1975? Earthquake technology has become more sophisticated since then, in terms of detection and accuracy.

We can not blame recent technology for the increase in earthquake detection.

We can’t. For two reasons.

One, because more people are living on earthquake fault lines now.

Two, because technology is simply better. The same events were happening before – but undetected.

In light of the most recent New York City Emergency Announcement, earthquakes and all emergency events are being heavily considered.

“During an earthquake:

• Drop, Cover and Hold On:

• Drop to the floor.

• Take cover under a solid piece of furniture or next to an interior wall. Cover your head and neck with your arms.

• Hold on to a sturdy piece of furniture and be prepared to move with it. Stay where you are until the shaking stops.

  • If in a high‐rise building, stay away from windows and outside walls. Get under a table. Do not use elevators.
  • If in a crowded public place, do not rush for the doors. Crouch and cover your head and neck with your hands and
  • arms.
  • If you are outdoors when shaking starts:
    • Stay there.
    • Move to a clear area if you can safely walk. Avoid power lines, buildings, and trees.
  • Once in the open, stay there until the shaking stops. The greatest danger exists directly outside buildings, at exits, and alongside exterior walls.
  • If you’re driving, pull to the side of the road and stop. Avoid stopping near or under buildings, trees, overpasses, and utility wires. Stay inside your car until the shaking is over.
  • If you are on the beach, move to higher ground. An earthquake can cause a tsunami.
    • Once the earthquake shaking stops:
      • When the shaking stops, look around to make sure it is safe to move.
      • Expect aftershocks.
  • Help people who are trapped or injured, especially those who may require special assistance such as infants, seniors,
  • and people with access and functional needs. Do not move seriously injured people unless they are in immediate
      • danger.
  • If you have fire extinguishers and are trained to use them, put out small fires immediately. Fire is the most common
      • hazard after an earthquake.
      • Listen to a battery‐operated radio or TV for the latest emergency information.
      • Use the telephone for emergency calls only.
      • Stay away from damaged areas and return home only when authorities say it is safe.
      • Be careful when driving after an earthquake and anticipate traffic light outages.
  • Move carefully after the quake, watching for items that may have fallen or broken. Put on sturdy shoes before investigating further to prevent potential injuries from broken class. Open closet and cabinet doors carefully, as items maybe have shifted inside.
  • Clean up spilled medicines, bleach, gasoline, or other flammable liquids immediately.
  • Leave the area if you smell gas and call 911. Learn how to shut off the source of natural gas in your home if you smell a leak.
  • Look for electrical system damage. If you see sparks or broken or frayed wires, turn off the electricity at the main fuse box or circuit breaker.
  • If you leave home, leave a sign to let friends and family know your new location.
  • If you use social media, Tweet or update your Facebook page to let others know you’re okay.
  • If you are trapped in debris:
    • Move as little as possible so that you don’t kick up dust. Cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief or clothing.
  • Tap on a pipe or wall so that rescuers can hear where you are. Use a whistle if one is available. Shout only as a last resort.
  • Earthquake Preparedness Tips for Seniors & People with Disabilities, Access, and Functional Needs
      • Write down any specific needs, limitations, and capabilities that you have, and any medications you take. Make a copy of the list and put it in your purse or wallet.
  • Find someone (spouse, roommate, friend, neighbor, relative, or co‐worker) to help you in case of an emergency. Give them the list. You may wish to provide a spare key to your home or let them know where they can find one in an emergency.
      • During an Earthquake
        • If you are confined to a wheelchair, try to get under a doorway or into an inside corner, lock the wheels, and cover your head with your arms. Remove any items that are not securely attached to the wheelchair.
        • If you are able, seek shelter under a sturdy table or desk. Stay away from outer walls, windows, fireplaces, and hanging objects.
  • If you are unable to move from a bed or chair, protect yourself from falling objects by covering up with blankets and pillows.
        • Resources:
  • If you are in immediate danger, call 911.
  • To report damage to your home or business, or for non‐emergency service requests, call 311 or contact 311 online.
  • Sign up for Notify NYC for emergency information via text, tweet, e‐mail, and phone.
  • Follow NYC Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter.
  • Learn more about earthquakes and other hazards on NYC Emergency Management’s website: http://www1.nyc.gov/site/em/ready/earthquakes.page
  • Visit the US Geological Survey for real‐time earthquake monitoring: http://www.usgs.gov/”

New York’s fault lines lie in the Adirondacks and Ramapo Mountains.

Shake Alert is a more sensitive form of tech able to pick up earthquakes.

Thanks to new tech, earthquake response is much more on point than in 1975!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Earthquake# Seismic Activity# New York# Fault Lines# Poconos

Comments / 4

Published by

I’m very good at making people think, read on… & keep the comments coming! Hi, I’m Bridget. You’ve read my work before if you have read/watched News12. NewsBreak has awarded me on publications supported by you, so THANK YOU!

New York
6225 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

Official Drought: New Jersey's Battle Against Climate Change

Touching upon one of New Jersey's hottest summers... it's only July!(dolah/iStock) New Jersey is experiencing a drought. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and North American Drought Monitor, a state-wide drought is in effect.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Parasitic Toxocara Worm Found in New York Parks Poses Risk to Children

Parents and dog owners in New York need to be on high alert.(@Kerkez/iStock) Parents and pet parents alike are being warned of a worm that has made its way to New York City from Europe.

Read full story
Elizabeth, NJ

The 10 Hottest Places to Go Dancing in New Jersey

Ten of New Jersey's best places to go for a night out!(shironosov/iStock) After nearly three years of restrictions and keeping our distance, to be able to go out and dance again is probably one of the most liberating and fun feelings!

Read full story
3 comments

Sotheby's New York Will Privately Auction 76M Year Old T. Rex Relative Skeleton: Gorgosaurus

Dino up for auction!(Roger De Marfà/iStock) The skeleton of a 76 million-year-old Gorgosaurus, a relative of the T-Rex, will be up for auction at Sotheby's Auction House in New York. It will be highlighted in their Natural History Auction on July 28.

Read full story
East Rutherford, NJ

Unexpected Fun & Finds in New Jersey: The New Meadowlands Flea Market

The New Meadowlands Flea Market at MetLife Stadium of East Rutherford, New Jersey. Open every Saturday, rain or shine, 8am-4pm!Bridget Mulroy. Savvy shoppers in the New York/New Jersey Metro area may have heard of the New Meadowlands Flea Market. New Jersey's largest flea market is packed with food, entertainment, games, and vendors. Admission and parking are also free.

Read full story
4 comments
Cape May, NJ

20 Ways to Help People NOT Be a Jerk on New Jersey Beaches

Sunset at Cape May, New Jersey.(Ryan Stone/Unsplash) After a week in Cape May, here are 20 things I took home with me:. Remember your exit on the Parkway or Turnpike. There is nothing locals hate more than someone cutting across the highway because they’re about to miss their beach exit.

Read full story
5 comments

New Jersey's Hummingbirds Have Sophisticated Taste

A male Ruby-Throated Hummingbird.(Joshua J. Cotten/Unsplash) New Jersey’s Hummingbirds prefer Domino sugar over other brands of sugar. Case closed. This is not a sponsored ad for Domino sugar. This is written exclusively for the hummingbird-lover wondering how they can have hummingbirds visit their gardens more frequently – because it won’t happen with other white sugar brands – at least it didn’t for me.

Read full story
7 comments
Michigan State

Studies Show a Suitable Alternative to Plant Fertilizer in a Human Excretive

A man fertilising his garden.(@CDC/Unsplash) Human urine is considered the most overlooked alternative to plant chemical fertilizers. If pasteurized, stored, and diluted properly, human urine is said to support crops more efficiently than commercially available fertilizers, better for the planet, and generally better.

Read full story

New Jersey Deemed 'Safe Haven' for Out-Of-State Women Seeking to Terminate a Pregnancy

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has stood up for women's rights.(@NJDotCom/Instagram) On Friday, July 1, 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphey signed legislation that would make the state of New Jersey a “safe haven” for women in any of the other 49 states seeking to end a pregnancy.

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

NYC 20-Year-Old Mom Shot Point-Blank Pushing Infant: Suspected Intentional

A woman was shot at the back of the head while pushing her three-month-old in a stroller.(Lacie Slezak/Unsplash) Amongst peaking gun violence in New York City, a quashed Supreme Court Decision on New York State’s Concealed Carry Permit Law, and a recent spike in interest in the progression of gun rights in the United States, perhaps we can come together and think on the following story.

Read full story
1 comments

Newly Discovered Plant Digests Underground Bugs & Small Animals

An epiphytic Pitcher Plant. Contrary to the newly discovered terrestrial variety: Nepenthes pudica (Nepenthaceae.)Bridget Mulroy. Carnivorous plants are bizarre – whether you’re a plant-lover, or not!

Read full story

New Jersey's Bendix Diner Named One of the Best in the United States

The Famous Bendix Diner.(@BleachersMusic/Instagram) Without a doubt, there is nothing more "New Jersey" than the diners. New Jersey has given diners their iconic ambiance. Yes, the state is also famous for other food: blueberries, tomatoes, and unlimited combinations of egg sandwiches, but New Jersey inarguably deserves credit for the retro-themed restaurants with the same, but different variations of comfort food.

Read full story
5 comments
Ocean County, NJ

New Jersey Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide For Driving High

New Jersey woman charged with vehicular homicide for driving high.(Ocean County Prosecutor's Office/Facebook) A woman in New Jersey was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide after marijuana was detected in her system. A blood test was conducted shortly after the accident where the woman caused a four-car crash that resulted in two fatalities.

Read full story
183 comments

NY & NJ: Fun Fourth of July Festivities & Fireworks All Weekend Long

Find a 4th of July celebration near you!(Olga Subach/Unsplash) If you love fireworks and you live in the New York/New Jersey area, you’re in luck since – weather permitting – firework shows will be held every night! All along the Hudson River, there will be fireworks displays from Friday night through Monday! If you or someone you know doesn’t love fireworks, perhaps avoid the following areas…

Read full story

The Trick With New Jersey's Hummingbirds (Opinion)

What an enticing place for a lily to bloom – if you're a hummingbird! (MORE PICS!)Bridget Mulroy. For the third year, hummingbirds have been visiting my garden. The first time I remember seeing one, I was stunned. I thought I was dreaming. I never imagined they could thrive where I lived, so close to New York City.

Read full story
18 comments
Washington, DC

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Protestors have taken to the streets of Washington, D.C.(Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash) The United States Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday morning. The plug has officially been pulled on a decided Constitutional right from 1973. The Supreme Court decision will give state governments the decision on whether or not to ban abortions.

Read full story
26 comments

The Birth Control Blues: The Horror of a Hormonal Roller Coaster

A spread of the most commonly used contraceptives.(Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition/Unsplash) Freedom is the epitome of luxury. To be able to do what you want, when you want, where you want, how you want, etcetera.

Read full story
Sayreville, NJ

Monumental Sayreville Vote: Hanging Pride Flag = Hope for Local LGBTQ+ Community

For some families in the community, the hanging of the Pride flag signifies hope for a brighter, and safer future.Anthony Sposato. The following story is a solid reminder of what Pride Month stands for, the meaning of the Pride flag, and why it is SO important.

Read full story
7 comments
Alaska State

June: 2 Earthquakes Make USGS List of Significant Earthquakes - 1 in United States

One of the most powerful earthquakes hit Alaska.(Viperry/iStock)w. One in Alaska, the United States, and the other in Peru. These two particular earthquakes have been strong enough to shake up the United States Geological Survey and be added to the list of Significant Earthquakes… and they occurred within days of each other!

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy