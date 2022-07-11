The 10 Hottest Places to Go Dancing in New Jersey

Ten of New Jersey's best places to go for a night out! (shironosov/iStock)

After nearly three years of restrictions and keeping our distance, to be able to go out and dance again is probably one of the most liberating and fun feelings!

Anyone looking for a night out with good drinks, great food, fun people, and DANCING will find a good time at any of the following places…

, specifically the one in Newark, has one of the coolest nightclubs and dancing spaces. The best part of Fernandes is the food, of course, but the Newark restaurant has an entire club – if you’re able to dance after eating their food! The club has a great ambiance and good drinks! Concourse Club in Wood-Ridge is more of a lounge than a dancing spot. In the event you’re not looking to be on your feet all night, this new spot in Wood-Ridge is trending amongst summer spots – especially because of their rooftop bar with an incredible view of the city.

Since alcohol is served at all of these venues, get to and from each place safely. Some of the locations have parking, and some do not. Use ride services if you plan on drinking, or have a designated driver. This also goes without saying, but it will be said, all locations are 21+.