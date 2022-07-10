Sotheby's New York Will Privately Auction 76M Year Old T. Rex Relative Skeleton: Gorgosaurus

Dino up for auction! (Roger De Marfà/iStock)

The skeleton of a 76 million-year-old Gorgosaurus, a relative of the T-Rex, will be up for auction at Sotheby's Auction House in New York. It will be highlighted in their Natural History Auction on July 28.

The skeleton of the apex predator was discovered in 2018 in Montana. When the Gorgosaurus roamed during the late Cretaceous period, it lived in the now Western regions of the United States and Canada.

While the Gorgosaurus is a relative of the T. (Tyrannosaurus) Rex, the skeleton of the specimen up for auction technically predated the T-Rex by about ten million years.

The skeleton is 10 feet (3 meters) tall and 22 feet (about 6.5 meters) long.

According to Sotheby’s New York, this is the only Gorgosaurus skeleton in the world available for private auction.

Sotheby’s Natural History Auction is to be held at 10:00 am on July 28th. Information regarding bid registration can be found on their website.

Cassandra Hatton, Global Head of Science and Popular Culture at Sotheby’s says, “In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton.”

Pretentious bids on the auction are already hovering around $8 million, and lots of interested buyers are eyeing it!

Sotheby’s New York is honored to have the Gorgosaurus skeleton featured at their next Natural History Auction. It’s anticipated to attract a substantial amount of private buyers since it is the only of its kind to be made privately available.