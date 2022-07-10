Unexpected Fun & Finds in New Jersey: The New Meadowlands Flea Market

Savvy shoppers in the New York/New Jersey Metro area may have heard of the New Meadowlands Flea Market. New Jersey's largest flea market is packed with food, entertainment, games, and vendors. Admission and parking are also free.
Most people are discouraged by flea markets for their name having the word flea. In this case, stepping out of one's comfort zone is highly encouraged.
People from all over New York and New Jersey flock to MetLife Stadium of East Rutherford, New Jersey – sometimes from even further as there are lots of cool things to see that are bringing people out. Especially now on Summer Saturdays!
Anyone who has visited this flea market before would tell you that going early will guarantee the best – inexpensive – finds!
Six rows make up the New Meadowlands Flea Market in Parking Lot J of the MetLife Stadium. Vendors line the rows selling everything you can imagine: food, clothes, furniture, plants, household items, etcetera!
The first two or three rows are mostly knick-knack vendors (food, clothes, fun finds,) and the last three are tag-sale items.
Depending on what a shopper is looking for – or not – the New Meadowlands Flea Market is sure to have something cool. Since not everyone thinks of visiting a flea market on a Saturday, it adds to the beauty of stepping outside a comfort zone.
The food alone is worth the trip. Food tents throughout offer a variety of options, as well as flea market favorites!
People-watching is fun as the New Meadowlands Flea Market is a melting pot. People from all walks of life come together to shop, eat, and experience the fast-paced beat of this flea market.
The New Meadowlands Flea Market will be closed for the two upcoming Saturdays (July 16th and 23rd.) It will be open again on the last Saturday of July, the 30th. It is open every Saturday, rain or shine, from 8 am to 4 pm, unless stated on their website.
Check out the photos below. Some readers may know I love hummingbirds. The last pic is my fun find of the day. Hopefully, the other pictures will help persuade you to check out the New Meadowlands Flea Market this summer, explore and find something new!
