Unexpected Fun & Finds in New Jersey: The New Meadowlands Flea Market

The New Meadowlands Flea Market at MetLife Stadium of East Rutherford, New Jersey. Open every Saturday, rain or shine, 8am-4pm! Bridget Mulroy

Savvy shoppers in the New York/New Jersey Metro area may have heard of the New Meadowlands Flea Market. New Jersey's largest flea market is packed with food, entertainment, games, and vendors. Admission and parking are also free.

Most people are discouraged by flea markets for their name having the word flea. In this case, stepping out of one's comfort zone is highly encouraged.

People from all over New York and New Jersey flock to MetLife Stadium of East Rutherford, New Jersey – sometimes from even further as there are lots of cool things to see that are bringing people out. Especially now on Summer Saturdays!

Anyone who has visited this flea market before would tell you that going early will guarantee the best – inexpensive – finds!

Six rows make up the New Meadowlands Flea Market in Parking Lot J of the MetLife Stadium. Vendors line the rows selling everything you can imagine: food, clothes, furniture, plants, household items, etcetera!

The first two or three rows are mostly knick-knack vendors (food, clothes, fun finds,) and the last three are tag-sale items.

Depending on what a shopper is looking for – or not – the New Meadowlands Flea Market is sure to have something cool. Since not everyone thinks of visiting a flea market on a Saturday, it adds to the beauty of stepping outside a comfort zone.

The food alone is worth the trip. Food tents throughout offer a variety of options, as well as flea market favorites!

People-watching is fun as the New Meadowlands Flea Market is a melting pot. People from all walks of life come together to shop, eat, and experience the fast-paced beat of this flea market.

The New Meadowlands Flea Market will be closed for the two upcoming Saturdays (July 16th and 23rd.) It will be open again on the last Saturday of July, the 30th. It is open every Saturday, rain or shine, from 8 am to 4 pm, unless stated on their website.

Check out the photos below. Some readers may know I love hummingbirds. The last pic is my fun find of the day. Hopefully, the other pictures will help persuade you to check out the New Meadowlands Flea Market this summer, explore and find something new!

A plant vendor at the New Meadowlands Flea Market. Bridget Mulroy

Kebabs are a flea market favorite food! Bridget Mulroy

Plenty of clothing vendors throughout the New Meadowlands Flea Market with lots of trendy styles. Bridget Mulroy

Everything at New Meadowlands Flea Market is guaranteed to be less expensive than what you would pay at most retailers. Bridget Mulroy

Hemp, CBD, and Cannabis connoisseurs have tents set up at New Meadowlands Flea Market, as well! Bridget Mulroy

Some cool finds at New Meadowlands Flea Market are the incense and spiritual vendors with wide selections of rare scents and trinkets. Bridget Mulroy

Farmer's markets sell lots of fruits and vegetables at New Meadowlands Flea Market. Bridget Mulroy

The New Meadowlands Flea Market is handicap accessible, making the flea market enjoyable for everyone! Bridget Mulroy

Looking to add to your summer wardrobe? New Meadowlands Flea Market has you covered. Bridget Mulroy

A bouncy castle is set up for children at New Meadowlands Flea Market. Bridget Mulroy

Six rows, similar to the one pictured, fill parking lot J of the MetLife Stadium when New Meadowlands Flea Market is open on Saturdays. Bridget Mulroy

If a picture had a smell... imagine the best popcorn you've ever tasted! It's available at New Meadowlands Flea Market. Bridget Mulroy

Tents with children's toys are not hard to find at New Meadowlands Flea Market. Bridget Mulroy