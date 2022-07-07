New Jersey Deemed 'Safe Haven' for Out-Of-State Women Seeking to Terminate a Pregnancy

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has stood up for women's rights. (@NJDotCom/Instagram)

On Friday, July 1, 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphey signed legislation that would make the state of New Jersey a “safe haven” for women in any of the other 49 states seeking to end a pregnancy.

In January, S49 was a bill signed into New Jersey Law preserving the legal right of women and girls to obtain an abortion in the state of New Jersey.

When signing S49, Murphy said, “The Supreme Court is preparing to take a wrecking ball to Roe v. Wade, and that would also demolish our case law in New Jersey,” at a ceremony in Teaneck, “Neither I nor those with us today can allow that to happen.”

Before the overturning of Roe v. Wade, New Jersey Governor Murphy also signed bills A3974 (preventing any other state from extraditing a person for seeking reproductive health needs,) and A3975 (protecting the health records of a person seeking an Abortion in New Jersey.)

Both of these were signed in May before the Conservative-Leaning Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade at the end of June.

When signing new legislation on Friday, Murphy spoke specifically to the women seeking abortions in the 26 states which have outlawed abortion. Murphy’s new laws will protect the medical licenses of the medical professionals in New Jersey performing abortions and will prohibit state agencies and employees from responding to any interstate investigations on abortions in New Jersey.

New Jersey’s laws on abortion have solidified the state’s stance on women’s rights and body autonomy.