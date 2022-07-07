Studies Show a Suitable Alternative to Plant Fertilizer in a Human Excretive

A man fertilising his garden. (@CDC/Unsplash)

Human urine is considered the most overlooked alternative to plant chemical fertilizers.

If pasteurized, stored, and diluted properly, human urine is said to support crops more efficiently than commercially available fertilizers, better for the planet, and generally better.

“We make this amazing fertilizer with our bodies, and then we flush it away with gallons of another precious resource,” says Kate Lucy, a “Peecycler” referenced in a New York Times article on using human urine as a fertilizer.

Having both environmental and economic benefits, urine used as fertilizer is both cost-effective and better for the environment than the chemicals used in chemical fertilizers that are commercially available.

Krista Wigginton, an Environmental Engineering Professor at the University of Michigan, oversees a campus Peony garden watered with donated human urine. She says, “At first we thought, you know, people would be hesitant, this might be weird, we’ve experienced very little of that attitude. I think in general, people think it’s funny at first but then they understand why we’re doing it. They support it,” in an article and video for USA Today titled, “Pee on your plants: Human urine can be used as an effective and sustainable fertilizer.”

Perhaps some readers are wondering how this fertilizer may make gardens smell, how fruits and vegetables come out tasting, or how effective using urine is.

The Michigan State Peony garden attracts thousands of visitors every year, they don’t seem to have an issue. Phys.org shares, “Humans have known for thousands of years that their urine is an excellent fertilizer for crops. It contains phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium—many of the same ingredients as commercial fertilizers,” and a controlled experiment using human urine, the results speak for themselves.