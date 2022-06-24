The Birth Control Blues: The Horror of a Hormonal Roller Coaster

A spread of the most commonly used contraceptives. (Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition/Unsplash)

Freedom is the epitome of luxury. To be able to do what you want, when you want, where you want, how you want, etcetera.

We live in a time where the freedom of making informed decisions has become a luxury not necessarily afforded to everyone.

The United States used to be a place that represented freedom – in the following situation, that is no longer the case.

The practice of overwhelming people with options in the United States without informing them of differences, adversities, or effects is becoming all too common.

Birth control in the US is advertised and presented to people in such a way that it's become mainstream. Since contraception is not only a decision that impacts women, people need to understand the full scope of options – since the wrong choice may result in sacrificing the quality of life .

While people know what birth control is and how to use it, not enough people are educated on the side effects and risks associated with certain ones.

There is the hormonal/chemical route, the surgical route, and the abstinence route. Everyone using birth control chooses their method with the same hope in mind: it works.

Hormonal options are controversial as women tend to overlook their health and responses when using hormonal contraceptives.

Adverse side effects of birth control have become normalized. Women learn to live with uncomfortable and sometimes debilitating side effects and unknowingly overlook the future of their reproductive health.

One woman’s story would make anyone take a step back and consider – or reconsider – their choice in contraception.

Suzanne Smith was in her late thirties, married, and with three children when she decided to go with Depo-Provera. Depo, for short, is an injectable form of hormonal birth control.

While she had her reasons for choosing Depo, her objective wasn’t different from anyone else investigating hormonal birth control options.

In a publication from Hormones Matter , ‘The Depo Health Storm’ by Suzanne Smith, Smith explains how she asked the nurse administering the Depo-Provera about the side effects.

“I was brought into a room and a nurse walked in. We didn’t discuss anything besides when I casually asked what the side effects were, thinking I’d hear the same things I had always heard. Her only warning was that I might spot a little but that it was normal. Then, right before she gave me the injection, she pulled out two forms and asked me to sign them without telling me what they were. I just figured it was a formality, so I signed them and never thought anything of it. It was not until about 7 months later when I looked again and saw that the forms stated that I was given Depo’s written black box insert, which is the most stringent warning short of an outright ban, and that I was verbally warned of the very serious and dangerous side effects.”

Smith’s story took place in 2017, thirteen years after the FDA added a “ black box ” warning to Depo-Provera. WebMD explains, “The warning for Depo-Provera says that prolonged use of the drug may result in significant loss of bone density and that the loss is greater the longer the drug is used.”

It’s important to know that Suzanne was in perfect health before her only shot of Depo. “Within days, I just didn’t feel right. I began noticing that I was unusually moody and tired, and felt overall, puffy. Soon after the shot, I started struggling with my weight, which was highly unusual. I’m barely 5 feet tall and have always been petite, and more importantly, had always been able to control my weight. Furthermore, I led a healthy lifestyle of watching what I ate and working out often. But in only 2 months, I had exceeded my all-time highest weight. I now weighed the same as I did when I was 9 months pregnant with my youngest daughter,” Smith continues to explain in ‘The Depo Health Storm, “Months passed, and in September 2017, my physical health took a sharp turn for the worse. I experienced memory loss, profuse sweating day and night, extreme itchiness, and frequent hives, and was very easily startled. I also developed dizziness, water retention, constipation, vaginal infections, muscle weakness, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, hair loss, no sex drive, depression, anxiety, no menstrual cycle or ovulation, bloating, dry skin, severe tooth decay, sore breasts, toenail infections, incontinence, and debilitating exhaustion.”

Her story does have a happy ending, but her recovery is still ongoing. She will never be the same again – because of a contraceptive made available to millions of people. Smith made as informed of a decision as she could have, yet wasn’t fully aware of any negative impact the contraceptive had until after the fact – when it was too late.

In the words of Suzanne Smith herself, “KNOWLEDGE IS POWER,” and, “NEVER, EVER TAKE HEALTH FOR GRANTED.”