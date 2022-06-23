Pride Month 2022: Where to Celebrate This Weekend

This weekend is the final weekend of Pride Month! Around the country – and world – people will be celebrating a little extra this weekend! (Toni Reed/Unsplash)

With Pride Month coming to a close, the final weekend of the month-long celebration will be full of events – and the weather is supposed to be incredible this weekend in the New York and New Jersey area! People everywhere join together to stand up for their pride and identities.

The following Pride events are big ones, and maybe one of them won’t be too far from you!

On Saturday, June 25:

In Hillsborough, New Jersey, Dogherty Park will be holding its 2nd annual Pride Month BBQ celebration . From 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, a community BBQ will take place in the park. Sponsored by the United Democratic Coalition, food, music, and games will be available to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride at the community event.

. From 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, a community BBQ will take place in the park. Sponsored by the United Democratic Coalition, food, music, and games will be available to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride at the community event. In Hightstown, New Jersey, Tavern on the Lake will be hosting Drag Queen Entertainment LLC in “Tavern & Tiaras!” The event is 21+, tickets will be $15 - $20, and from 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm you’ll be thoroughly entertained by some of the most legendary queens doing comedy routines and “ Pop Diva Performances !” Check out their website to learn more about one of the coolest local Pride events in New Jersey!

in “Tavern & Tiaras!” The event is 21+, tickets will be $15 - $20, and from 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm you’ll be thoroughly entertained by some of the most legendary queens doing comedy routines and “ !” Check out their to learn more about one of the coolest local Pride events in New Jersey! Harlem, New York will be having its Harlem Pride Celebration 2022! 12th Avenue @ West135th Street will be flooded with some big names and icons in the LGBTQ+ community. From 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, there will be dancing, music, face painting, and even a Drag Queen Story Hour for the children! Admission is free, more info can be found on the Harlem Pride website.

On Sunday, June 26:

Red Bank, New Jersey will be hosting the 3rd annual “Pride in the Park” in Riverside Gardens Park. From 11:00 am - 3:00 pm there will be food, music, giveaways, vendors, and kid’s activities, and admission is free! Visit the Red Bank Visitor’s Center for more information!

for more information! Maybe one of the most famous Pride celebrations on the planet, the NYC Pride March has taken place every year following the 1969 Stonewall Riots. At noon, the 2022 Pride March will begin at 25th Street and 5th Avenue. Participants will march down 5th Avenue, and loop back around to pass the old Stonewall Inn before ending. The official Pride Parade route can be found here , and it is free to observe the 2022 Pride Parade. Do try and consider traffic around the Pride March on Sunday, and plan alternative routes and time for travel if venturing into or around the city.

Wishing everyone a Happy Pride Month! Make sure you get out this weekend and celebrate!