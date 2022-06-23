Monumental Sayreville Vote: Hanging Pride Flag = Hope for Local LGBTQ+ Community

For some families in the community, the hanging of the Pride flag signifies hope for a brighter, and safer future. Anthony Sposato

The following story is a solid reminder of what Pride Month stands for, the meaning of the Pride flag, and why it is SO important.

For the last couple of years, the rainbow flag has hung outside the Sayreville Borough Hall building during the month of June.

Earlier this June, the flag had yet to be displayed. Apparently, in Sayreville, the hanging of a flag or any associative banner has to be voted on.

The Sayreville council meeting from June 13, 2022 can be watched on Youtube . The significance of Pride Month is introduced at 1:34:00 in the video of the town meeting by Anthony Sposato.

Anthony Sposato is a resident of Sayreville, New Jersey. He addressed the council, in such a eloquent and moving way, and urged them to cast their votes.

The town’s decision was heavily in favor of hanging the Pride flag. Since then, the flag has been waving at the Sayreville Borough Hall. It will remain there until the end of June.

When addressing the council at the Sayreville Borough Hall, Sposato expressed the symbolism behind the flag. Pushing the board members to vote also helps the town move in a more progressive direction – which is the point!

Since Pride Month is less about politics and more about morals, some people may think it’s archaic how in the year 2022, the Pride flag would need a passing vote to fly.

In terms of acceptance and recognition, the LGBTQ+ community has made significant progress over the years. Still, there are more ways to achieve equality for the community.

Anthony Sposato and his family live in Sayreville, with Pride! Anthony Sposato

In part of his address to the Sayreville council, Mr. Sposato explained,

“Now, for a family like mine, two husbands and a toddler (three Scorpios, as it were), we are constantly aware when we go out places. The last several years have emboldened people to say some pretty hateful things out loud, an experience I know is not confined to this speaker, especially in this room at this moment. But our family has both earned and deserves the opportunity to walk in the same sunshine. But for us, life is the perpetual act of coming out. Any new job, new friendship, new relationship, running for office, it always seems to come back to who I love. And the opportunity to have those conversations, to live life out loud in the hopes that others will see us and understand that our family is just like theirs? That is something for which I’m always grateful, both the burden and the blessing.”

Sposato attempted to bridge the gap and ensure a more inclusive future for anyone living in town who identifies as LGBTQ+, simply by joining in on a public council meeting and educating people on why Pride Month is such a big deal.

As a father, Sposato’s goal is to do as much as possible to create a better future for his child, and any other child – we can all learn from this example.

When asked how he felt about the outcome of the vote, and what it means for the future of LGBTQ+ in Sayreville, Sposato said,

“While I wish that Councilwoman Roberts would have stood up for and alongside the LGBTQ community, she made the choice not to. I am grateful that 5 of our 6 Borough Council members and our Mayor set aside politics and put themselves on the right side of history, and declared that Sayreville is a place where all are welcome, no matter who you love. Diversity, inclusivity, and representation save lives, and I am proud to tell my son that we choose to live in a place where speaking up can affect real, lasting change. I’m grateful to have been given the chance to help my town open its mind and heart a tiny bit more.”