June: 2 Earthquakes Make USGS List of Significant Earthquakes - 1 in United States

Two major earthquakes have struck this month!

One in Alaska, the United States, and the other in Peru. These two particular earthquakes have been strong enough to shake up the United States Geological Survey and be added to the list of Significant Earthquakes … and they occurred within days of each other!

The quake that hit the United States was a 6.3 in the Rat Islands region of the Aleutian Islands off the coast of Alaska.

According to Volcano Discovery, the epicenter was recorded at, “ 52.0779°N / 178.2851°E ( Bering Sea , Alaska , United States .)” USGS also confirms this.

Alaska is no stranger to earthquakes, they do happen pretty regularly – just not this powerfully. The last earthquake was documented at 7.0 in 2018 . It hit in Anchorage, Alaska.

There has been a slew of other powerful quakes in Alaska, one of the most infamous ones being the 9.2 Earthquake and Tsunami of 1964.

The second rather tumultuous quake was a 7.2 earthquake in Azángaro, Peru. While this happened almost a month ago, it was a precursor to the following earthquakes.

Earthquakes that transpired after were stronger than any documented sequential earthquakes in the past. (Scrip 2016)

USGS recorded the 7.2 in Azángaro, Peru at the end of May. Since then, that earthquake has been dissected by seismologists all over the world – understandably so!

The earthquake in Peru happened in one of the most seismically active regions of the world. When events of this proportion occur, scientists begin to study the parameters around them to determine the likelihood of them happening again…

If history has any chance of repeating itself – which it almost always does – an event like this is a good indicator of things to come.