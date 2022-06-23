June: 2 Earthquakes Make USGS List of Significant Earthquakes - 1 in United States

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0gkh_0gJn3NDe00
One of the most powerful earthquakes hit Alaska.(Viperry/iStock)
w

Two major earthquakes have struck this month!

One in Alaska, the United States, and the other in Peru. These two particular earthquakes have been strong enough to shake up the United States Geological Survey and be added to the list of Significant Earthquakes… and they occurred within days of each other!

The quake that hit the United States was a 6.3 in the Rat Islands region of the Aleutian Islands off the coast of Alaska.

According to Volcano Discovery, the epicenter was recorded at, “52.0779°N / 178.2851°E (Bering Sea, Alaska, United States.)” USGS also confirms this.

Alaska is no stranger to earthquakes, they do happen pretty regularly – just not this powerfully. The last earthquake was documented at 7.0 in 2018. It hit in Anchorage, Alaska.

There has been a slew of other powerful quakes in Alaska, one of the most infamous ones being the 9.2 Earthquake and Tsunami of 1964.

The second rather tumultuous quake was a 7.2 earthquake in Azángaro, Peru. While this happened almost a month ago, it was a precursor to the following earthquakes.

Earthquakes that transpired after were stronger than any documented sequential earthquakes in the past. (Scrip 2016)

USGS recorded the 7.2 in Azángaro, Peru at the end of May. Since then, that earthquake has been dissected by seismologists all over the world – understandably so!

The earthquake in Peru happened in one of the most seismically active regions of the world. When events of this proportion occur, scientists begin to study the parameters around them to determine the likelihood of them happening again… 

If history has any chance of repeating itself – which it almost always does – an event like this is a good indicator of things to come.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Seismic Activity# Earthquake# Alaska# Fault Lines# Peru

Comments / 4

Published by

Working formerly as a ghostwriter for a well-known New York magazine, Bridget Mulroy won two prestigious writing awards. As a writer, she takes a keen interest in topics that impact people's lives and will leave no stone unturned to share a story. Each of Bridget Mulroy's publications on the NewsBreak platform explores change and encourages readers to think beyond the limitations of the world they thought they knew.

New York
5730 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

The Trick With New Jersey's Hummingbirds (Opinion)

What an enticing place for a lily to bloom – if you're a hummingbird! (MORE PICS!)Bridget Mulroy. For the third year, hummingbirds have been visiting my garden. The first time I remember seeing one, I was stunned. I thought I was dreaming. I never imagined they could thrive where I lived, so close to New York City.

Read full story
5 comments
Jackson, NJ

Litter of 5 Siberian Tiger Cubs Born at Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari in Jackson

A playful tiger cub.(Yuliya Zhuravleva/iStock) Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari in Jackson, New Jersey made an exciting announcement this week. On May 2, 2022, five Siberian tiger cubs were born!

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Protestors have taken to the streets of Washington, D.C.(Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash) The United States Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday morning. The plug has officially been pulled on a decided Constitutional right from 1973. The Supreme Court decision will give state governments the decision on whether or not to ban abortions.

Read full story
26 comments

The Birth Control Blues: The Horror of a Hormonal Roller Coaster

A spread of the most commonly used contraceptives.(Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition/Unsplash) Freedom is the epitome of luxury. To be able to do what you want, when you want, where you want, how you want, etcetera.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Pride Month 2022: Where to Celebrate This Weekend

This weekend is the final weekend of Pride Month! Around the country – and world – people will be celebrating a little extra this weekend!(Toni Reed/Unsplash) With Pride Month coming to a close, the final weekend of the month-long celebration will be full of events – and the weather is supposed to be incredible this weekend in the New York and New Jersey area! People everywhere join together to stand up for their pride and identities.

Read full story
Sayreville, NJ

Monumental Sayreville Vote: Hanging Pride Flag = Hope for Local LGBTQ+ Community

For some families in the community, the hanging of the Pride flag signifies hope for a brighter, and safer future.Anthony Sposato. The following story is a solid reminder of what Pride Month stands for, the meaning of the Pride flag, and why it is SO important.

Read full story
7 comments
Miami, FL

Miami Airport Plane Fire

Fortunately, this occurred on the ground and not in the air, the fire was small, and there were no casualties.(Kickers/iStock) A Red Air Flight 203 coming into Miami International Airport Tuesday evening from Santo Domingo caught fire as a landing gear at the front of the plane collapsed during the landing.

Read full story
9 comments

Human Trash Found on Mars

Humans have begun polluting another planet.NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover. NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover has documented something strangely human. “My team has spotted something unexpected: It's a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day last year.

Read full story
24 comments

Megan Thee Stallion Lands an Acting Role in a Hot New Show!

It's official!(@ThaDancersLockerRoom/Instagram) Megan Thee Stallion will be switching it up from music production to acting!. Starz broke out with a hot series last year about life in the strip club.

Read full story
6 comments

New NJ Law Will Either Expose Businesses, or Help Them!

All businesses will be affected by New Jersey's new law.(Clay Banks/Unsplash) Most people are aware of an additional charge that occurs when making purchases with a debit or credit card.

Read full story
1 comments
Wildwood, NJ

Devastating Wildwood Motel Fire Runs Up a Hot Bill

Wildwood took a terrible loss this week.(Matt C/Unsplash) Wildwood Boardwalk shared a scorching three-alarm fire to their Facebook page on Tuesday – the Sea Kist Motel nearly went up in flames!

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

NY: Kim Kardashian Destroyed Marilyn Monroe's Iconic 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President' Dress Worn to the Met Gala

The damage speaks for itself!(@MarilynMonroeCollection/Instagram) Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress has been “literally ruined,” according to ChadMichael Morrissette (@1morrissette,) by Kim Kardashian, who wore the dress to the 2022 Met Gala.

Read full story
172 comments

WHO Urges Response to Monkeypox

World Health Organization is officially concerned about Monkeypox.(kemalbas/iStock) The top official of the World Health Organization, Dr. Hans Kluge, has called for an urgent response to the current Monkeypox outbreak. Authorities are asked to control the fast-rising outbreak as it poses a major risk to the general population.

Read full story
Belmar, NJ

Belmar Drowning After Rescue Attempt on Jetty

New Jersey's jetties are designed to break tides to make beaches safe for swimmers, they are not intended for swimming.(Michelle Spollen/Unsplash) Events took a horrible turn for a group of friends swimming on the jetty between the 8th and 9th Avenue beaches of Belmar, New Jersey.

Read full story
Trenton, NJ

Fire Rips Through Trenton Apartment Building: Still Burning

Massive fire in Trenton, New Jersey.(Chris Karidis/Unsplash) Shortly before 12:30 am Friday, the Trenton Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting smoke and flames on the roof of a building. First responders arrived at North Clinton Avenue, and Monmouth Street, according to Mid-Jersey News (MJN.)

Read full story
1 comments

Capitalism Poisoning Pride Month (Opinion)

Pride Month has taken on a new meaning.(Unaihuiziphotography/iStock) To anyone and everyone observing Pride Month, Happy Pride Month!. In 2022, not every obstacle for gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transexual person has been overcome. Triumphs made over recent decades within the community – now recognized as the LGBTQ+ community – allow more people who identify with this community today to live comfortably in their skin.

Read full story

New Apple iOS Update Will Allow People to Unsend and Edit Text Messages

Have you ever sent a text message that you instantly regretted?(PeopleImages/iStock) Craig Federighi is Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering. He believes, “iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience iPhone.”

Read full story

4.4 Earthquake Hits Cuenca, Ecuador

Cajas of Cuenca, Ecuador was hit with a 4.4 earthquake.(Kalistratova/iStock) Ecuador is generally a highly seismic region of the world. The region is prone to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and even tsunamis.

Read full story
1 comments

FDA Authorizes a Lower Nicotine Cig Advertized to Help Smokers Quit

VLN low-nicotine cigarettes have been authorized by the FDA and will be sold in New Jersey.22nd Century Group Inc. The FDA has authorized a cigarette advertised to “help you smoke less.” Yup, you read that properly. The FDA has authorized VLN, a cigarette designed to help people trying to quit smoking cigarettes.

Read full story
165 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy