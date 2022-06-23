Miami Airport Plane Fire

Fortunately, this occurred on the ground and not in the air, the fire was small, and there were no casualties. (Kickers/iStock)

A Red Air Flight 203 coming into Miami International Airport Tuesday evening from Santo Domingo caught fire as a landing gear at the front of the plane collapsed during the landing.

Fortunately, this occurred on the ground and not in the air, the fire was small, and there were no casualties out of the 140 passengers (130 passengers and ten crew members.) Only three people were hospitalized with minor injuries; two went to Jackson West Hospital, and the other to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

First responders were all over the runway trying to deboard passengers and ensure everyone was okay. One of the wings continued to burn until first responders could extinguish the flames. Fuel was also leaking from the plane. Fire rescue successfully put the flames out using foam.

According to a witness at the airport, Levine Cava, who arrived on a different flight, “Apparently a tire burst, and then it went back up and came back down, and the landing was so hard, that the entire landing apparatus was destroyed and the belly of the plane is on the ground.”

The plane had to veer away from the runway and struck multiple objects in its way, including a large crane tower and a small building .

Footage of the landing on all linked passages in this article will show the plane skidding on its belly as clouds of black smoke and flames engulf one end of the aircraft.

Passengers on the flight were frantic as the incident struck. Once the plane came to a complete stop, passengers poured out of the plane.

One passenger, Ryan Nelson, posted a video of the passengers on the flight once the fire broke out before passengers could escape.

Another passenger, Paolo Delgado, explained , “When I saw the fire, when I jumped out of the airplane, I saw a lot of smoke, it was dark actually, then it was like a burnt smell.”

Again, and fortunately, no one was severely injured.