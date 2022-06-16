NY: Kim Kardashian Destroyed Marilyn Monroe's Iconic 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President' Dress Worn to the Met Gala

The damage speaks for itself! (@MarilynMonroeCollection/Instagram)

Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress has been “literally ruined,” according to ChadMichael Morrissette (@1morrissette,) by Kim Kardashian, who wore the dress to the 2022 Met Gala.

Morrissette, a visual artist who curates costumes and exhibits for museums, handled the dress for Julien’s Auctions in 2016 (where Ripley’s purchased it for $4.81M.)

The dress is now valued at $10M. Monroe paid $1440 for it when she serenaded Kenedy 60 years ago, according to Inside Edition.

After Kim wore the dress for the Met Gala, it was on display at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, where Morrissette saw it this past Sunday.

You may recall, if you followed Kim’s journey with this dress, she had an incredibly difficult time fitting into it. TMZ reported her being unable to close the dress and wardrobe changes taking place for her to wear it.

For the red carpet, Kim wore a vintage white fur coat over the back zipper of the dress (that wouldn’t close.) After the red carpet, she changed into a replica of the dress designed to be a better fit for Kim.

Now, after Kim tried to fit the iconic dress over her bum, the dress is ruined! Buzzfeed argues the damage was already present, but Morrissette argues stones are dangling off of the dress, if not completely missing!

The Chive shows side-by-side photos of the dress, readers can decide for themselves if Kim ruined an iconic piece of fashion history – or not.

A video of Marilyn Monroe wearing the dress and singing to President Kennedy can be seen here.

Pictures of Kim wearing the dress for the 2022 Met Gala can be seen here.

A video of both celebrities wearing the dress can be seen here.