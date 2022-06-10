Trenton, NJ

Fire Rips Through Trenton Apartment Building: Still Burning

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0998_0g71c3n700
Massive fire in Trenton, New Jersey.(Chris Karidis/Unsplash)

Shortly before 12:30 am Friday, the Trenton Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting smoke and flames on the roof of a building. First responders arrived at North Clinton Avenue, and Monmouth Street, according to Mid-Jersey News (MJN.)

video shows a full-blown blaze, Trenton Fire Department referred to it as an “all hands” fire and sent additional equipment to the scene.

Photos of the blaze can be found here, scroll to the bottom for a series of images depicting the scene.

Mid-Jersey News reports victims were trapped on the second and third floors of the building. “Two victims were rescued and transported by Trenton EMS and Capital Health Paramedics to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.”

Fire departments in surrounding towns were asked to aid in the extinguishment of this fire. 

At 3:11 am, MJN reports a firefighter being taken to the hospital for injuries that occurred on the scene. 

The fire, which is still raging, occurred at an apartment building on the city-side of Trenton, New Jersey. Tight streets with antiquated infrastructure and proximity to other buildings have made this fire extremely challenging for the Trenton Fire Department to gain control over.

FEMA has organized a list of steps recommended to take to both prevent apartment fires, and how to react should they occur:

“Building fire safety

  • Don't prop open exit or stairway doors. These are installed to slow the spread of heat and smoke if there is a fire.
  • Speak to your apartment manager if you see a damaged smoke alarm, fire extinguisher, or an emergency light that has burned out.
  • Make sure your apartment has working smoke alarms. Have a smoke alarm inside each sleeping room. Test them every month. Replace the batteries every year. Tell your apartment manager if you think there is a problem with one of your smoke alarms.

Be prepared

Create an escape plan. Discuss how you will get outside. Practice your plan.

  • Count the number of doors there are between your apartment and the nearest fire exit. Memorize the number in case you have to find the exit in the dark.
  • Know where all the exit doors and stairs are on your floor.
  • Learn your building evacuation plan if you have one. Create and practice an escape plan for your [own] apartment.

In the event of a fire, stay calm.

Move to the exit as you have practiced. Call the fire department once you are outside.

  • If your door feels warm to the touch, do not attempt to open it. Call 911 and tell the dispatcher your apartment number and that you can't open your door.
  • Stuff the cracks around the door with towels, rags, bedding, or tape. Cover vents.
  • Wait at a window and signal for help with a flashlight or by waving a white cloth.
  • If your apartment door is cool to the touch, open it slowly. Stay low and check for smoke or fire in the hallway. If the hallway is safe, follow your building's evacuation plan.
  • Never use an elevator to escape a fire. Always use the stairs.

Wait outside for the fire department

Once you are outside, move away from the building. Give firefighters and fire trucks plenty of space.

  • Stay outside. Do not go back inside for any reason.
  • If you think someone is still inside, tell firefighters where you think they are.
  • Wait until firefighters tell you it's safe to go back inside.”

