New Jersey: More Great White Shark Sightings This Year Than Ever Before

Look before getting into the water this year! (Alex Steyn/Unsplash)

Since the warmer months have been creeping in, so have the sharks!

Not to fuel your nightmares or deter you from going to the beach this summer, but according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, there has been an unusual number of Great White shark sightings in the Atlantic — a lot of them off the New Jersey shore (and Cape Cod, according to the Boston Herald.)

On Saturday, New Jersey fisherman Jim Piazza was in dangerously close contact with a massive Great White shark. A video of his encounter from NJ.com can be viewed here.

According to NJ.com, “He estimated the shark was about 12 feet [3.6 meters] long.” Statistically, a Great White shark that size is expected to weigh about 1,000 pounds (about 450 kilograms.)

Shark sightings along the New Jersey shore are not uncommon. However, an encounter that near with such a large Great White is highly unlikely.

The Florida Museum has been documenting shark attacks since 1958 under the International Shark Attack File (ISAF.) They report only 15 unprovoked shark attacks in New Jersey.

According to the Atlantic Area of the United States Coast Guard, numerous Great White sharks have been spotted over recent weeks.

As reported by 97.WOBM of Ocean County, 150 miles from the shore, a similar-sized Great White was swimming up the New Jersey coast shortly before the fisherman spotted the shark a mile from Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

In May, the Patch reported a 9-foot juvenile spotted off the coast of Atlantic City.

So, while Great White sharks aren’t unheard of along the coastline, should we be concerned over the number of them spotted this season? Or how close they’ve been to New Jersey beaches?

The increase in sightings is not only of Great Whites. Other species were spotted more frequently as well – some with an aggressive reputation preceding them!

Other species spotted this year include Bull, Mako, and Tiger sharks!

Yes, sharks are a sign of a healthy ecosystem, but one can’t help but wonder if something else is drawing so many more to the area this year.

A changing climate, pathogens in the water, seal migration, and many other factors have people scratching their heads over the sudden increase.

According to People, shark attacks increased in 2021. This year, NBC Boston reports shark season starting earlier than years prior in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

All we can do is be sure to look before jumping into the water – and swim close to the lifeguards!