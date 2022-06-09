New Jersey: More Great White Shark Sightings This Year Than Ever Before

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqtsZ_0g5nPaTn00
Look before getting into the water this year!(Alex Steyn/Unsplash)

Since the warmer months have been creeping in, so have the sharks!

Not to fuel your nightmares or deter you from going to the beach this summer, but according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, there has been an unusual number of Great White shark sightings in the Atlantic — a lot of them off the New Jersey shore (and Cape Cod, according to the Boston Herald.)

On Saturday, New Jersey fisherman Jim Piazza was in dangerously close contact with a massive Great White shark. A video of his encounter from NJ.com can be viewed here.

According to NJ.com, “He estimated the shark was about 12 feet [3.6 meters] long.” Statistically, a Great White shark that size is expected to weigh about 1,000 pounds (about 450 kilograms.)

Shark sightings along the New Jersey shore are not uncommon. However, an encounter that near with such a large Great White is highly unlikely.

The Florida Museum has been documenting shark attacks since 1958 under the International Shark Attack File (ISAF.) They report only 15 unprovoked shark attacks in New Jersey.

According to the Atlantic Area of the United States Coast Guard, numerous Great White sharks have been spotted over recent weeks.

As reported by 97.WOBM of Ocean County, 150 miles from the shore, a similar-sized Great White was swimming up the New Jersey coast shortly before the fisherman spotted the shark a mile from Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

In May, the Patch reported a 9-foot juvenile spotted off the coast of Atlantic City.

So, while Great White sharks aren’t unheard of along the coastline, should we be concerned over the number of them spotted this season? Or how close they’ve been to New Jersey beaches?

The increase in sightings is not only of Great Whites. Other species were spotted more frequently as well – some with an aggressive reputation preceding them!

Other species spotted this year include Bull, Mako, and Tiger sharks!

Yes, sharks are a sign of a healthy ecosystem, but one can’t help but wonder if something else is drawing so many more to the area this year.

A changing climate, pathogens in the water, seal migration, and many other factors have people scratching their heads over the sudden increase.

According to People, shark attacks increased in 2021. This year, NBC Boston reports shark season starting earlier than years prior in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

All we can do is be sure to look before jumping into the water – and swim close to the lifeguards!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sharks# Great White# Shark Sightings# New Jersey Shore# Summer

Comments / 4

Published by

Working formerly as a ghostwriter for a well-known New York magazine, Bridget Mulroy won two prestigious writing awards. As a writer, she takes a keen interest in topics that impact people's lives and will leave no stone unturned to share a story. Each of Bridget Mulroy's publications on the NewsBreak platform explores change and encourages readers to think beyond the limitations of the world they thought they knew.

New York
5125 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

Trenton, NJ

Fire Rips Through Trenton Apartment Building: Still Burning

Massive fire in Trenton, New Jersey.(Chris Karidis/Unsplash) Shortly before 12:30 am Friday, the Trenton Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting smoke and flames on the roof of a building. First responders arrived at North Clinton Avenue, and Monmouth Street, according to Mid-Jersey News (MJN.)

Read full story
1 comments

Capitalism Poisoning Pride Month (Opinion)

Pride Month has taken on a new meaning.(Unaihuiziphotography/iStock) To anyone and everyone observing Pride Month, Happy Pride Month!. In 2022, not every obstacle for gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transexual person has been overcome. Triumphs made over recent decades within the community – now recognized as the LGBTQ+ community – allow more people who identify with this community today to live comfortably in their skin.

Read full story

New Apple iOS Update Will Allow People to Unsend and Edit Text Messages

Have you ever sent a text message that you instantly regretted?(PeopleImages/iStock) Craig Federighi is Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering. He believes, “iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience iPhone.”

Read full story

4.4 Earthquake Hits Cuenca, Ecuador

Cajas of Cuenca, Ecuador was hit with a 4.4 earthquake.(Kalistratova/iStock) Ecuador is generally a highly seismic region of the world. The region is prone to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and even tsunamis.

Read full story
1 comments

FDA Authorizes a Lower Nicotine Cig Advertized to Help Smokers Quit

VLN low-nicotine cigarettes have been authorized by the FDA and will be sold in New Jersey.22nd Century Group Inc. The FDA has authorized a cigarette advertised to “help you smoke less.” Yup, you read that properly. The FDA has authorized VLN, a cigarette designed to help people trying to quit smoking cigarettes.

Read full story
156 comments

Deadly Tick Reported in NJ: Symptoms Include Meat Allergy

New Jersey's deadly Lone Star Tick.(BackyardProduction/iStock) New Jersey Department of Health (NJ Health) has begun to recognize Alpha-gal Syndrome (AGS,) or red meat allergy as of April 2022.

Read full story
18 comments

A Stronger Cannabinoid Than THC: Meet THC-O

A new wave of weed.(anankkml/iStock) As if the realm of psychedelics wasn't trippy enough, a new method of achieving insanity is peeking through the portal: meet THC-O. “THC-O is artificially synthesized from the precursor to traditional THC, called tetrahydrocannabinol acid, or THCA. The process used to create THC-O preserves the basic structure of the THCA but adds an acetate group.

Read full story
92 comments

NY & NJ: Sex Workers on Strike Starting in LA

Exotic dancers in New York and New Jersey are going on strike.(Eric Nopanen/Unsplash) Whether you are a regular attendee of gentlemen’s clubs, you’re the partner of someone who regularly goes to them, or you drive past one every day, you want regulation in these places. Read on to learn why…

Read full story
1 comments

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: The Verdict

Amber Heard is eternally in debt.(@WhistleWhileYouTwerkPodcast/Instagram) Amber Heard lost the case, and she has NO money to pay Johnny. People around the country followed the lawsuit, “Depp [sued] for $50 million after Heard wrote an article claiming she was a victim of domestic violence where Depp was the abuser. Heard [counter sued] for $100 million,” from a NewsBreak article titled Developments in Johnny Depp’s Defamation Lawsuit.

Read full story
1 comments
Sea Bright, NJ

Hacking New Jersey Shore Traffic: You're Welcome

Atlantic Highlands - Sea Bright Bridge, on one of the worst traffic days of the year!Bridget Mulroy. Are you even from New Jersey if you’ve never sat in traffic for over two hours to get onto the beach on Memorial Day Weekend (MDW)? Families pack their cars for the traffic trip, not the beach trip…

Read full story
2 comments

Everything You Need to Know About Hummingbirds & Attracting Them to Your Yard

Everything you need to know to attract hummingbirds in 2022!(2ndLookGraphics/iStock) Believe it or not, there are a lot of New Jersey and New York residents who did not know we get hummingbirds in the spring and summer seasons.

Read full story
3 comments
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Were You Considering a Trip to SeaQuest Aquarium of Woodbridge?

One of Sea Quest of Woodbridge's Asian Otters.Bridget Mulroy. SeaQuest Aquarium in Woodbridge, New Jersey is a diamond in the rough. The aquarium is an awesome place to check out in the middle of New Jersey – especially if you have little ones!

Read full story
2 comments

Extreme Erosion Causes Sand Shortages on Popular NJ Beaches: Beaches Unable to Open

Wave erosion on a popular New Jersey beach.(Jose Ramon Polo/iStock) This year, one of the biggest considerations of New Jersey’s beach towns has been the lack of sand on their beaches.

Read full story
1 comments
Newark, NJ

Tops Diner: Newark's Top of the Line Diner

The Secret Garden, exclusively at Tops Diner of East Newark.Bridget Mulroy. Tops Diner, thank me later. 500 Passaic Ave, East Newark. Perhaps some readers are familiar with Tops. Along the Passaic River, behind McArthur Highway (aka Route 21,) Tops helped create the New Jersey diner ambiance in 1942.

Read full story
6 comments
Sayreville, NJ

Sayreville Man Charged With Murder of Girlfriend

Michael (left) has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend Barbara (right.)(Barbara Andronico/Facebook) On Thursday, officials announced the charges brought upon a Sayreville man for the death of his girlfriend. She was found dead in the apartment the couple shared when he was arrested last week.

Read full story
9 comments
Uvalde, TX

Husband of Teacher Killed in School Shooting Dies of Heart Break

Nothing heals a broken heart.(Khadeeja Yasser/Unsplash) As speculation continues to frame the events of another school shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week, the recent aftermath of this horrific tragedy is even more devastating.

Read full story
2 comments
Ramsey, NJ

Eat Clean Bro Advises Don Bosco Business Students

Business students at Don Bosco Prep had first had experience learning about the future of clean food.(Neha Deshmukh/Unsplash) On Wednesday this week, Jamie Giovinazzo, founder of Eat Clean Bro, visited Don Bosco Prep of Ramsey, New Jersey.

Read full story
1 comments

Hope For Cigarette Smokers Looking to Quit

Tried & True Ways to Quit.(Jonatan Kemper/Unsplash) Death by cigarettes has to be one of the most preventable and expensive ways to die. Sadly, something so addicting is even more dangerous. Smoking cigarettes is arguably the most difficult vice to drop.

Read full story
1 comments

Violent Volcanic Eruption With 7.2 Earthquake

Molten lava cascades 'Sharkcano' Island.(Tanya Grypachevskaya/Unsplash) This week, there have been more than five earthquakes over 5.0. There have been ten this week alone. The strongest so far has been in Peru. The magnitude was 7.2.

Read full story
235 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy