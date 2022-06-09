NY & NJ: Sex Workers on Strike Starting in LA

Exotic dancers in New York and New Jersey are going on strike. (Eric Nopanen/Unsplash)

Whether you are a regular attendee of gentlemen’s clubs, you’re the partner of someone who regularly goes to them, or you drive past one every day, you want regulation in these places. Read on to learn why…

At the threat of exposing the truth behind the curtain, performers across the country are inspired to speak up for their safety and come to an agreement with club owners to provide a safer work environment.

Sex workers in the United States have taken a stance. The rebellion began in March, and it shows no signs of stopping.

Antonia Crane is the founder of Strippers United, a group advocating for the rights of sex workers. Crane came to the aid of a group of entertainers a few months back when they complained to the club owner of Star Garden (a club in LA) about their safety at the club – they were then fired.

The Nation published Crane's testimony on the situation, and the story exploded.

Now, entertainers across the country in Vermont, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Colorado, and Texas are inspired to fight for their own rights – thus causing an uprising of performers across the United States.

Entertainers across the country have taken to the picket lines to fight for their freedom.

While they clearly understand the job description, no one should be subject to the treatment they end up taking – in any profession – and that is why they’re fighting back.

For way too long, hundreds of thousands of years, risque-themed venues and mainstream clubs have subjected their employees to unfair treatment due to the nature of the business.

The nature of the business is no longer an excuse to condone these conditions since the people working in these industries have begun to make themselves heard.

In another article on the protests from May, Buzzfeed featured Reagan and Velveeta, two performers who joined Crane in the initial protests. Crane also referenced them in her article published by The Nation.

To help explain how relevant this issue is still, Reagan and Velveeta agreed to answer more questions on the development of the protest today.

“We are in a labor dispute with this club specifically, Star Garden, over unjust firings and safety. We’ve demanded that they recognize our union and bargain with us for a new contract,” says Velveeta, who explains more below.

Never before has any person or group advocated for sex workers, despite the resources available for nearly every other profession in the United States.

Establishments of this kind will have no choice but to comply or face losing business and eventually being shut down.

Reagan –

What has this experience been like?

"My experience within the strike and the overall movement so far has been both extremes of thrilling and tedious. It is my understanding that organizing a workplace is often a very long and slow-moving process, but I’m delighted to say that my coworkers and I are all so wonderfully cohesive, we put our heads together, presented a petition, and walked out and started striking all within one week! What started as a lightning-speed launch has only gathered steam in the 10+ weeks we have been picketing, and our energy is still going strong. That being said, the experience has reinforced the reality that we are playing the long game.

For example, the government agencies we have enlisted to investigate the club each have their timelines and processes, and there is some tedium in the waiting around that happens when you are waiting for bureaucratic entities to make a move. I guess the thrills of the campaign and the tediousness of the bureaucracy balance themselves out in a weird way that makes time just slip by— I can’t even believe it’s been ten weeks at this point."

What led you to fight?

"What led me to fight on this is that I have a passion and tenacity for sex worker’s rights, and I have a very difficult time stomaching injustice when I feel taken advantage of or if I am witness to the systematic oppression of others. Before this last instance when I was fired for arguing with a manager over safety concerns, I was fired under the previous owner of this club for complaining about illegal wage theft. At that time, I simply couldn’t keep my head down and be quiet when I felt that something was wrong and unfair, and I feel the same way now.

Additionally, I just simply care a lot about the dancers who are my coworkers. I have so much love and respect for them. They inspire me to keep fighting."

Velveeta –

What has this experience been like?

“These last two months have been completely surreal. I've spent years in the dressing room talking with other dancers about what needs to change and now we're seeing it happen. It's been incredibly hard work but so rewarding.”

What led you to fight?

“From the start of my career, I've been amazed and angered by all the ways strip club owners exploit our labor for profit and disrespect us. I was fired from this same club, my first club (Star Garden), for bringing up employee misclassification. To return here and successfully unionize this place will be a dream come true. I was fighting alone the first time, now I'm fighting as one of many. Power in solidarity is the most incredible feeling.”

What needs to be the outcome?

“Steve and Jenny don't deserve to run this club outright the way they've willfully disregarded every law that guarantees a safe and fair workplace. The only solution is a union for the dancers. We must secure a fair contract and ensure we are protected from their abuse as long as this club exists. We must protect ourselves- we are the only ones who will. That goes for the entire industry. Star Garden is just the start.”

If you or anyone you know is looking to help give sex workers their voice, you can learn more about the cause here.

Other resources are collectively linked here.