NY & NJ: Sex Workers on Strike Starting in LA

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xNT2_0g03dmCB00
Exotic dancers in New York and New Jersey are going on strike.(Eric Nopanen/Unsplash)

Whether you are a regular attendee of gentlemen’s clubs, you’re the partner of someone who regularly goes to them, or you drive past one every day, you want regulation in these places. Read on to learn why…

At the threat of exposing the truth behind the curtain, performers across the country are inspired to speak up for their safety and come to an agreement with club owners to provide a safer work environment.

Sex workers in the United States have taken a stance. The rebellion began in March, and it shows no signs of stopping.

Antonia Crane is the founder of Strippers United, a group advocating for the rights of sex workers. Crane came to the aid of a group of entertainers a few months back when they complained to the club owner of Star Garden (a club in LA) about their safety at the club – they were then fired.

The Nation published Crane's testimony on the situation, and the story exploded.

Now, entertainers across the country in Vermont, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Colorado, and Texas are inspired to fight for their own rights – thus causing an uprising of performers across the United States.

Entertainers across the country have taken to the picket lines to fight for their freedom.

While they clearly understand the job description, no one should be subject to the treatment they end up taking – in any profession – and that is why they’re fighting back.

For way too long, hundreds of thousands of years, risque-themed venues and mainstream clubs have subjected their employees to unfair treatment due to the nature of the business.

The nature of the business is no longer an excuse to condone these conditions since the people working in these industries have begun to make themselves heard.

In another article on the protests from May, Buzzfeed featured Reagan and Velveeta, two performers who joined Crane in the initial protests. Crane also referenced them in her article published by The Nation.

To help explain how relevant this issue is still, Reagan and Velveeta agreed to answer more questions on the development of the protest today.

“We are in a labor dispute with this club specifically, Star Garden, over unjust firings and safety. We’ve demanded that they recognize our union and bargain with us for a new contract,” says Velveeta, who explains more below.

Never before has any person or group advocated for sex workers, despite the resources available for nearly every other profession in the United States.

Establishments of this kind will have no choice but to comply or face losing business and eventually being shut down.

Reagan –

What has this experience been like?

"My experience within the strike and the overall movement so far has been both extremes of thrilling and tedious. It is my understanding that organizing a workplace is often a very long and slow-moving process, but I’m delighted to say that my coworkers and I are all so wonderfully cohesive, we put our heads together, presented a petition, and walked out and started striking all within one week! What started as a lightning-speed launch has only gathered steam in the 10+ weeks we have been picketing, and our energy is still going strong. That being said, the experience has reinforced the reality that we are playing the long game.

For example, the government agencies we have enlisted to investigate the club each have their timelines and processes, and there is some tedium in the waiting around that happens when you are waiting for bureaucratic entities to make a move. I guess the thrills of the campaign and the tediousness of the bureaucracy balance themselves out in a weird way that makes time just slip by— I can’t even believe it’s been ten weeks at this point."

What led you to fight?

"What led me to fight on this is that I have a passion and tenacity for sex worker’s rights, and I have a very difficult time stomaching injustice when I feel taken advantage of or if I am witness to the systematic oppression of others. Before this last instance when I was fired for arguing with a manager over safety concerns, I was fired under the previous owner of this club for complaining about illegal wage theft. At that time, I simply couldn’t keep my head down and be quiet when I felt that something was wrong and unfair, and I feel the same way now.

Additionally, I just simply care a lot about the dancers who are my coworkers. I have so much love and respect for them. They inspire me to keep fighting."

Velveeta –

What has this experience been like?

“These last two months have been completely surreal. I've spent years in the dressing room talking with other dancers about what needs to change and now we're seeing it happen. It's been incredibly hard work but so rewarding.”

What led you to fight?

“From the start of my career, I've been amazed and angered by all the ways strip club owners exploit our labor for profit and disrespect us. I was fired from this same club, my first club (Star Garden), for bringing up employee misclassification. To return here and successfully unionize this place will be a dream come true. I was fighting alone the first time, now I'm fighting as one of many. Power in solidarity is the most incredible feeling.”

What needs to be the outcome?

“Steve and Jenny don't deserve to run this club outright the way they've willfully disregarded every law that guarantees a safe and fair workplace. The only solution is a union for the dancers. We must secure a fair contract and ensure we are protected from their abuse as long as this club exists. We must protect ourselves- we are the only ones who will. That goes for the entire industry. Star Garden is just the start.”

If you or anyone you know is looking to help give sex workers their voice, you can learn more about the cause here.

Other resources are collectively linked here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York# New Jersey# Nightlife# Strike# Union

Comments / 1

Published by

Working formerly as a ghostwriter for a well-known New York magazine, Bridget Mulroy won two prestigious writing awards. As a writer, she takes a keen interest in topics that impact people's lives and will leave no stone unturned to share a story. Each of Bridget Mulroy's publications on the NewsBreak platform explores change and encourages readers to think beyond the limitations of the world they thought they knew.

New York
5125 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

Trenton, NJ

Fire Rips Through Trenton Apartment Building: Still Burning

Massive fire in Trenton, New Jersey.(Chris Karidis/Unsplash) Shortly before 12:30 am Friday, the Trenton Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting smoke and flames on the roof of a building. First responders arrived at North Clinton Avenue, and Monmouth Street, according to Mid-Jersey News (MJN.)

Read full story
1 comments

Capitalism Poisoning Pride Month (Opinion)

Pride Month has taken on a new meaning.(Unaihuiziphotography/iStock) To anyone and everyone observing Pride Month, Happy Pride Month!. In 2022, not every obstacle for gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transexual person has been overcome. Triumphs made over recent decades within the community – now recognized as the LGBTQ+ community – allow more people who identify with this community today to live comfortably in their skin.

Read full story

New Apple iOS Update Will Allow People to Unsend and Edit Text Messages

Have you ever sent a text message that you instantly regretted?(PeopleImages/iStock) Craig Federighi is Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering. He believes, “iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience iPhone.”

Read full story

4.4 Earthquake Hits Cuenca, Ecuador

Cajas of Cuenca, Ecuador was hit with a 4.4 earthquake.(Kalistratova/iStock) Ecuador is generally a highly seismic region of the world. The region is prone to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and even tsunamis.

Read full story
1 comments

FDA Authorizes a Lower Nicotine Cig Advertized to Help Smokers Quit

VLN low-nicotine cigarettes have been authorized by the FDA and will be sold in New Jersey.22nd Century Group Inc. The FDA has authorized a cigarette advertised to “help you smoke less.” Yup, you read that properly. The FDA has authorized VLN, a cigarette designed to help people trying to quit smoking cigarettes.

Read full story
156 comments

Deadly Tick Reported in NJ: Symptoms Include Meat Allergy

New Jersey's deadly Lone Star Tick.(BackyardProduction/iStock) New Jersey Department of Health (NJ Health) has begun to recognize Alpha-gal Syndrome (AGS,) or red meat allergy as of April 2022.

Read full story
18 comments

A Stronger Cannabinoid Than THC: Meet THC-O

A new wave of weed.(anankkml/iStock) As if the realm of psychedelics wasn't trippy enough, a new method of achieving insanity is peeking through the portal: meet THC-O. “THC-O is artificially synthesized from the precursor to traditional THC, called tetrahydrocannabinol acid, or THCA. The process used to create THC-O preserves the basic structure of the THCA but adds an acetate group.

Read full story
92 comments

New Jersey: More Great White Shark Sightings This Year Than Ever Before

Look before getting into the water this year!(Alex Steyn/Unsplash) Since the warmer months have been creeping in, so have the sharks!. Not to fuel your nightmares or deter you from going to the beach this summer, but according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, there has been an unusual number of Great White shark sightings in the Atlantic — a lot of them off the New Jersey shore (and Cape Cod, according to the Boston Herald.)

Read full story
4 comments

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: The Verdict

Amber Heard is eternally in debt.(@WhistleWhileYouTwerkPodcast/Instagram) Amber Heard lost the case, and she has NO money to pay Johnny. People around the country followed the lawsuit, “Depp [sued] for $50 million after Heard wrote an article claiming she was a victim of domestic violence where Depp was the abuser. Heard [counter sued] for $100 million,” from a NewsBreak article titled Developments in Johnny Depp’s Defamation Lawsuit.

Read full story
1 comments
Sea Bright, NJ

Hacking New Jersey Shore Traffic: You're Welcome

Atlantic Highlands - Sea Bright Bridge, on one of the worst traffic days of the year!Bridget Mulroy. Are you even from New Jersey if you’ve never sat in traffic for over two hours to get onto the beach on Memorial Day Weekend (MDW)? Families pack their cars for the traffic trip, not the beach trip…

Read full story
2 comments

Everything You Need to Know About Hummingbirds & Attracting Them to Your Yard

Everything you need to know to attract hummingbirds in 2022!(2ndLookGraphics/iStock) Believe it or not, there are a lot of New Jersey and New York residents who did not know we get hummingbirds in the spring and summer seasons.

Read full story
3 comments
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Were You Considering a Trip to SeaQuest Aquarium of Woodbridge?

One of Sea Quest of Woodbridge's Asian Otters.Bridget Mulroy. SeaQuest Aquarium in Woodbridge, New Jersey is a diamond in the rough. The aquarium is an awesome place to check out in the middle of New Jersey – especially if you have little ones!

Read full story
2 comments

Extreme Erosion Causes Sand Shortages on Popular NJ Beaches: Beaches Unable to Open

Wave erosion on a popular New Jersey beach.(Jose Ramon Polo/iStock) This year, one of the biggest considerations of New Jersey’s beach towns has been the lack of sand on their beaches.

Read full story
1 comments
Newark, NJ

Tops Diner: Newark's Top of the Line Diner

The Secret Garden, exclusively at Tops Diner of East Newark.Bridget Mulroy. Tops Diner, thank me later. 500 Passaic Ave, East Newark. Perhaps some readers are familiar with Tops. Along the Passaic River, behind McArthur Highway (aka Route 21,) Tops helped create the New Jersey diner ambiance in 1942.

Read full story
6 comments
Sayreville, NJ

Sayreville Man Charged With Murder of Girlfriend

Michael (left) has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend Barbara (right.)(Barbara Andronico/Facebook) On Thursday, officials announced the charges brought upon a Sayreville man for the death of his girlfriend. She was found dead in the apartment the couple shared when he was arrested last week.

Read full story
9 comments
Uvalde, TX

Husband of Teacher Killed in School Shooting Dies of Heart Break

Nothing heals a broken heart.(Khadeeja Yasser/Unsplash) As speculation continues to frame the events of another school shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week, the recent aftermath of this horrific tragedy is even more devastating.

Read full story
2 comments
Ramsey, NJ

Eat Clean Bro Advises Don Bosco Business Students

Business students at Don Bosco Prep had first had experience learning about the future of clean food.(Neha Deshmukh/Unsplash) On Wednesday this week, Jamie Giovinazzo, founder of Eat Clean Bro, visited Don Bosco Prep of Ramsey, New Jersey.

Read full story
1 comments

Hope For Cigarette Smokers Looking to Quit

Tried & True Ways to Quit.(Jonatan Kemper/Unsplash) Death by cigarettes has to be one of the most preventable and expensive ways to die. Sadly, something so addicting is even more dangerous. Smoking cigarettes is arguably the most difficult vice to drop.

Read full story
1 comments

Violent Volcanic Eruption With 7.2 Earthquake

Molten lava cascades 'Sharkcano' Island.(Tanya Grypachevskaya/Unsplash) This week, there have been more than five earthquakes over 5.0. There have been ten this week alone. The strongest so far has been in Peru. The magnitude was 7.2.

Read full story
235 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy