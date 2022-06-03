Were You Considering a Trip to SeaQuest Aquarium of Woodbridge?

One of Sea Quest of Woodbridge's Asian Otters. Bridget Mulroy

SeaQuest Aquarium in Woodbridge, New Jersey is a diamond in the rough. The aquarium is an awesome place to check out in the middle of New Jersey – especially if you have little ones!

The prices are fair considering the number of interactions in the 20,000-square-foot section of Woodbridge Center.

Tickets for adults (12 years and older) are $17, children’s tickets are $12, and senior citizens' tickets are $15. They offer feeding tokens at varying prices depending on where you buy them within the attraction.

Feeding tokens are available as most animals have feeding stations near their enclosures. Each animal has food meeting its dietary requirements, in moderate amounts to be fed throughout the day.

The coolest exhibit has to be the sharks – or the mermaid. The otters and the iguanas are also pretty awesome. There are a few more exotic, bizarre, and peculiar species to see face-to-face.

Chip and Dale are SeaQuest of Woodbridge’s Asian Otters [one is pictured.] They’re extremely playful, and fun to watch.

SeaQuest offers bookings for more personal interactions with the otters and many other animals. People have the opportunity to learn about numerous different species – while interacting with them in their enclosures.

Feeding the sharks is a unique experience since pieces of fresh fish are available to be fed to them. They’re quick and they’re hungry so be sure to take a video!

Overall, it’s worth the ticket price in terms of thrills, and educational value. Plus, I mentioned they have a mermaid?