Hope For Cigarette Smokers Looking to Quit

Tried & True Ways to Quit. (Jonatan Kemper/Unsplash)

Death by cigarettes has to be one of the most preventable and expensive ways to die. Sadly, something so addicting is even more dangerous. Smoking cigarettes is arguably the most difficult vice to drop.

Whether quitting alcohol, drugs, porn, cigarettes, food, or whatever, if someone is willing to recognize something in their life that is negatively impacting them, that is significant. Because certain behaviors are so addictive, being able to decide to change in a positive and healthy way is an accomplishment.

Nicotine is the chemical in cigarettes that the brain becomes used to receiving. The first three days after your last cigarette are the most difficult. Once passed, the hard part of quitting is over.

Once the three-day period is behind you, the brain is less responsive to the triggers that push a person to light a cigarette. As more time passes, it becomes easier to resist the urges.

The urges are still very much there, especially if you have smoked for a long time. Discipline and genuine desire to drop the habit become challenged in the following days. Having a plan to override the urges is one of the biggest hacks for successful quitters.

The sooner a person can quit smoking cigarettes, the sooner the positive side effects associated with quitting take effect. Health, financial, physical, and mental benefits are synonymous with putting cigarettes down. The only thing stopping a smoker from living a better life is themselves.

Mayo Clinic recommends a solid set of steps to take if someone wants to quit smoking cigarettes .

Smokers vary in terms of how much and how often they smoke. The following suggestions come from a baseline of the most effective methods.

The following ten suggestions have helped hundreds of thousands of people cut down and eventually kick the habit.