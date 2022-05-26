New York City, NY

Celestial Occurrence Recorded Over New Jersey

Bridget Mulroy

Moon-sized meteor documented passing over New Jersey Wednesday.(@solarseven/iStock)
Moon-sized meteor documented passing over New Jersey Wednesday.(@solarseven/iStock)

According to the American Meteor Society, there were three reports of an unusual meteorological occurrence in the early morning of Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

The American Meteor Society referred to the occurrence as 3083; A, B, and C. They can be found here.

Azimuth is the direction of a celestial object from the perspective of the person observing it. Due to the shape of our planet, azimuth measures in degrees (°.)

All three of the reports verify the trajectory of the space object, further confirming that something peculiar had passed through the sky.

The first sighting came from Linden, New Jersey, reported by Martin M. He described the spectacle as looking like “July 4th fireworks” lighting the sky with colors of pink and blue. His report documents the event at around 3:00 am EDT.

The azimuth documented in the first report was as follows, “facing azimuth: 180°, first azimuth: 113.5°, first elevation: 45°, last azimuth: 88.68°, last elevation: 31°.” The entire first report can be found here.

Martha A. W. in Southampton Township, New Jersey documented the incident at 2:50 am EDT. The azimuths in the second report confirm a similar path for the object; documented, “facing azimuth: 95.97°, first azimuth: 93.62°, first elevation: 44°, last azimuth: 55.79°, last elevation: 43°.”

Kevin S. in New York reported 3083 taking place at 2:47 am EDT. He documented the azimuth as follows, “ first azimuth: 70°, first elevation: 45°, last azimuth: 70°, last elevation: 45°.”

All fireball events can be found here.

according to Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society, the occurrence is a “classic example of a fireball. A fireball is a meteor that is larger and brighter than normal. Most meteors are only the size of tiny pebbles. A meteor the size of a softball can produce light equivalent to the full moon for a short instant. The reason for this is the extreme velocity at which these objects strike the atmosphere. Even the slowest meteors are still traveling at 10 miles per SECOND, which is much faster than any round fired from a firearm. Fireballs occur every day over all parts of the Earth.”







Working formerly as a ghostwriter for a well-known New York magazine, Bridget Mulroy won two prestigious writing awards. As a writer, she takes a keen interest in topics that impact people's lives and will leave no stone unturned to share a story. Each of Bridget Mulroy's publications on the NewsBreak platform explores change and encourages readers to think beyond the limitations of the world they thought they knew.

