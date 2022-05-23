Work Burnout is Clinically Recognized

Bridget Mulroy

Burnout is clinically recognized.

The word burnout takes on a new meaning in 2022. Clinically speaking, there are a few recognized forms of burnout. Specifically referring to the American workforce. 

Fortunately, this is recognized after three years of craziness. If we take a more positive approach to the recent shift, the pandemic has brought along some positive points for employers to focus on – points they may not have been able to acknowledge before.

Pre-pandemic, employees around the country had hoped their employers would realize the underlying stressors their workers faced.

When the pandemic struck, there was a point where many employers found a middle ground with their employees to complete tasks, and mountains moved. 

While some companies found limitations in functioning during covid, others prospered – the ones that have been able to carve a new path in the corporate world.

The innovation required to prosper during a global pandemic was few and far between, but the people who were able to be successful because they recognized the weaknesses within the corporate structure of operating a business. 

What may have worked before needs to be changed now. Employees today thrive on the structure provided through unionizing in the past. The decline in unionizing today has made way for a larger group of un-heard employees. 

It's unanimous. Everyone is feeling burnt out. If you’ve made it this far, you’ve endured the pressure for three years. You’ve held your position at work, and you may or may not be feeling the burn now. Hopefully not.

“According to the World Health Organization, burnout is a syndrome resulting from workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It’s characterized by three dimensions: feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion, increased mental distance from one’s job or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job, and reduced professional efficacy (World Health Organization, 2019),” From the American Psychological Association (APA.)

From the same study, and most importantly, “Nearly 3 in 5 employees reported negative impacts of work-related stress, including lack of interest, motivation, or energy (26%) and lack of effort at work (19%). Meanwhile, 36% reported cognitive weariness, 32% reported emotional exhaustion, and an astounding 44% reported physical fatigue—a 38% increase since 2019.”

The feeling has become all too common,

This was first noticed within the healthcare field. At the time this started, that industry was under a great deal of pressure. As things have progressed, this burnout feeling is concurrent amongst all professions.

With the pandemic showing no signs of letting up, employers are forced to prioritize all the stress-reducing measures they possibly can – as they should. 

“As demands increase, organizations need to focus on maintaining balance, taking things off the plate when they add something new,” says Christina Maslach, a professor emerita of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, quoted in the APA study.

Conclusively, the focus is on how full employees' plates have become. In prior times, problematic employees would be ax’d. Now, employers have to consider the people they took on when times were still good.

Burnout is inevitable with age and certain job requirements. Since burnout has become more common within other age groups, there is a more serious need to address the crisis.

The hope in sharing the following person’s views is for more people to recognize the feeling so they can address it and live a more fulfilling life.

Meet Anne Hear. She's employed at a well-known law firm (starting with a “B,”) that is centralized in Northern and Central New Jersey.

How do you feel the workforce is shifting?

“I feel like it didn’t shift in the way it should’ve post-CoVid. Some corporations have explored the idea of a 4 day work week. Some corporations have upped their health benefits/compensation packages/incentives as well as their options to be able to work from home for half of the week. 

Some businesses haven't considered accommodating people at all. Instead, they're focused on getting back to work like nothing ever happened.” Anne Hear

How do you feel the workforce still needs improvement?

“Where do I even begin… To start, businesses need to consider the 2 ½ years we’ve spent in a pandemic and the mental health toll it has taken on people globally as well as the year and a half that we have spent dealing with inflation and a recession. Benefits packages that companies offer and advertise should include unlimited sick leave, work from home opportunities if the job allows it, extended parental leave, fully paid or generously paid medical, vision, and dental insurance, and a salary that matches with the most recent inflation, parental leave, paid mental health leave, etc… there has to be a way to maintain a work/life balance.” Anne Hear

Have you ever needed to explain to your employer why you needed time off?

“Yes. I am currently a full-time student, and although my employer states that they have no problem with me pursuing my education, I still need to try and convince my employer for days off for exams, classes, and other obligations I may have to fulfill related to my education. I also struggle with a disability and trying to get days off to tend to say disability is also difficult to come by.” Anne Hear

What is one way you wish your employer respected you more?

“I wish they would notice my efforts. I wish they acknowledged the hard work I do and what I accomplish in a day as well as a week. I wish they didn’t pick me apart and micromanage me. I wish they had more faith in my abilities. I wish that I was valued by my employer and not be made to feel like I need to second guess myself or my abilities.” Anne Hear

Were there any aspects of working during covid you feel employers should reconsider now?

“YES! Working from home! Work-life balance! Everything I’ve stated above basically.” Anne Hear

Do you feel the corporations seeking employees should be picking up the tab on student debt in professions they’re looking to hire? Y/N, why?

“Yes! I feel as though student debt forgiveness or tuition reimbursement should be considered for all types of employment (full time, part-time, etc…). It’s an incentive for most millennials in today's society because student debt and interest are suffocating most of us. I feel as though most employees would commit to employers if they had a “financial well-being” incentive and aided in the repayment of debt. It would substantially decrease stress in most graduates that are entering the workforce as well.” Anne Hear

How viable is a college degree in 2022?

“It’s useful but not necessary in most positions. In the position I’m pursuing, it’s important. In the position I’m currently in, it’s unnecessary. It just really depends on the type of job you want.” Anne Hear

Does employee pay currently match the corporate demand for workers?

“NO. Even part-time, I’m making less than what someone in my pt position should be making. I’m severely underpaid and barely scraping by. Additionally, a lot of positions I see on indeed or linked-in for a similar position are also less than what they should be.” Anne Hear

Does inflation meet the work demand?

“I don’t think it ever will. Inflation keeps rising and salaries keep staying the same. I think inflation is at 8.54% now and wages have only increased by 3.4%.” Anne Hear

What is your incentive to work?

“Currently I’m not fully motivated to work a full-time job or even a part-time job. But when I am ready to get back out there, a generous benefits package would be my incentive. Great health, medical and dental coverage, student debt coverage or tuition reimbursement, 401K matching, retirement plan, unlimited PTO and sick leave, and a great salary.” Anne Hear

What would you be doing [in terms of making money] in a perfect world?

“I would be an LCSW (licensed clinical social worker), own a practice, and help people with their mental health and their overall well-being. I want to make decent money but I more so want to make a difference in the world and make mental health a priority.” Anne Hear

