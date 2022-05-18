Congress Meets to Discuss UFOs

Congress holds the first formal meeting on UFO/UAPs in over 50 years! (@Denis-Art/iStock)

For the first time in fifty years – five decades – United States officials have held a meeting on unidentified flying objects – YES! UFOs.

Congress held a meeting in response to a report concluded from data over the last year; 144 cases of unidentified aerial phenomena since 2004.

This meeting has been the first [documented] on the issue in over half a century, and long story short, the United States government has fully and undoubtedly acknowledged the existence of extraterrestrial life.

However, two important things must be stated.

One, and most recently, the United States government acknowledged the existence of other life forms within our galaxy, announced as of September of 2021.

Two, the wording of the responses from the government officials is open to such a significant amount of interpretation. While they clearly outline their observations – in as formal a manner as you’d expect from United States military officials – the unknown is ever-present within this topic.

Circling back, the United States government held a meeting to discuss UFO sightings. Officials provided video footage to aid in illustrating the unexplained phenomena.

By new terminology, formerly UFOs are now known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs.)

In a Tweet, Representative Adam Schiff says the “American people deserve full transparency.”

Congress is intrigued by the findings from the report and is “focused less on the possibility of alien life and more on the implications for US national security and aviation safety,” according to Al Jazeera.