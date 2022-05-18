Hi-Tech Tunnel Discovered Under US-Mexican Border

A sophisticated underground tunnel has been discovered linking Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, California. (@MProduction/iStock)

On Monday morning, authorities announced the discovery of an underground tunnel that linked Tijuana, Mexico to San Diego, California. The tunnel is said to have stretched a length of about seven hundred yards. The opening of the tunnel on the United States’ side led to a warehouse in an industrial region in San Diego.

The discovery was made on Friday near Otay Mesa, San Diego. It is difficult to know how long the tunnel has been operational since so many tunnels in surrounding areas have been discovered over the years.

According to US News, “They seized 1,762 pounds (799 kg) of cocaine, 165 pounds (75 kg) of meth, and 3.5 pounds (1.6 kg) of heroin in connection with the investigation.”

Six people, all Southern California residents, ranging from 33 - 55 years old, have been arrested on charges of conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Prosecutors have yet to link a cartel to this specific tunnel discovery. Over the past two decades, more tunnels like the one recently discovered have been found nearby. Other findings have reported the other tunnels as being used generally for smuggling drugs, weapons, and people under the border.

This tunnel is fully equipped with electricity, ventilation, reinforced walls, and a railway, according to leading authorities. It was reported to have been like a gopher hole as it was over sixty feet below ground. It ran directly under one of the most rigid points of the Mexican - United States border, further illustrating the pointlessness of building a wall.