Reports of CO2 Hitting Environmentally Critical Levels

Fewer plants around the world have impacted the planet’s ability to fight back. (Petmal/iStock)

Announced yesterday, carbon dioxide levels have hit a new record. Tests in April have confirmed the levels as being higher than ever before.

CO2 levels reached four hundred and twenty parts per million, according to a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA.) An incline in carbon dioxide levels is consistent and clear – each and every new report announces CO2 levels jumping up from any previous data recorded.

Human activity is directly to blame for the increase. While there are many factors contributing to the rising levels, deforestation and the burning of fossil fuels are two of the leading causes.

Carbon dioxide levels are noted to be highest in the spring and drop in summer when plants mature and produce oxygen to balance the excess. Fewer plants around the world have impacted the planet’s ability to fight back.

As the levels continue to climb, researchers are growing more concerned about the average global temperature. At this rate, the temperature will exceed the projected 2.7oF, or 1.5oC, and substantially increase the chances of other natural disasters; wildfires, flooding, droughts, and heatwaves.

In recent years, we have noticed an increase in the diversity and intensity of natural disasters. While they do occur naturally, the ferocity of these events has undoubtedly been amplified.

As of today, the average global average temperature is 57oF, or almost 14oC, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA.) As CO2 is creeping up, the average global temperature climbs right with it.

The evidence is there, but the initiative is not.