Small Plane Crash-Lands on Miami Bridge Killing One Injuring Five

A small plane crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge of Miami on Saturday killing one and injuring five. (@jaminwell/iStock)

A deadly plane crash took place in Miami on Saturday afternoon. One person has been reported dead and five others injured. The plane landed on a Miami bridge.

A small plane lost power in the air as it attempted to make an emergency landing on the Haulover Inlet Bridge of Miami.

The plane narrowly flew between vehicles on the bridge before colliding head-on with an SUV. The plane hit two other vehicles while attempting to make the crash-landing.

Video footage of the crash shows the plane engulfed by flames. The pilot of the craft, Narisco Torres, 36 years old, was declared dead on impact. Local 10 reports two of Torres’ relatives who were also in the plane to have survived the crash.

As for some of the other people hurt in the crash, five total sustained injuries. Local 10 reported, “Aida Kazakova, 34, of Sunny Isles Beach, and her two small children, a 6-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old girl, were in one of the vehicles hit by the plane.”

Witnesses and bystanders jumped into action to aid the people struck by the plane. The scene of the crash is still being tended to.

The cause of the plane losing power has yet to be determined. A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) stated, “Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records, and the pilot’s medical records.”

Another video of the disaster can be found here, from the Miami Herald. Some of the videos and details on the crash may be graphic to some readers.