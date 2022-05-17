Powerful Earthquakes Caused by Blood Moon

The Blood Moon of May 2022 kicked off substantial seismic activity. (ozgurdonmaz/iStock)

On a daily basis, some earthquakes are expected. Only hours after the Super Blood Moon, earthquakes have been hitting all over the globe.

Over the last twelve hours, earthquakes as high as 5.8 have been felt.

With more advances in technology, it’s clear why earthquakes are detected more easily.

The United States Geological Service (USGS) reports, “The National Earthquake Information Center now locates about 20,000 earthquakes around the globe each year or approximately 55 per day. As a result of the improvements in communications and the increased interest in natural disasters, the public now learns about earthquakes more quickly than ever before.

According to long-term records (since about 1900), we expect about 16 major earthquakes in any given year. That includes 15 earthquakes in the magnitude 7 range and one earthquake magnitude 8.0 or greater. In the past 40-50 years, our records show that we have exceeded the long-term average number of major earthquakes about a dozen times.”

Last week, before the Super Moon, a 6.8 had been detected in Argentina. The quake in Argentina was detected along with one of the most active fault lines on the planet. No major activity has been recorded since the Blood Moon.

While USGS has yet to recognize any link, a study from the British Geological Survey (BGS) has correlated seismic activity to lunar activity, and other accredited scientific organizations around the globe are making the connection as well.

BGS reports the link as follows.

"The gravitational pull of the moon and sun [includes] elastic deformation of the solid Earth similar to ocean tides. This type of deformation is reversible. Once the forces are no longer applied, the object returns to its original shape. These Earth tides have both diurnal (12-hour) and fortnightly (14-day) periods.

Additionally, ocean tides load and unload the Earth's crust as sea-level changes. Expected stresses resulting from Earth tides (~4 kPa) are less from tectonic plate motions.

The idea that Earth tides may influence earthquake activity has been around for over 100 years, but despite this, a link between increases in earthquake activity and tidal maxima has not been clearly demonstrated."