Perth Amboy, NJ

Pro-Choice Protests Outside the Church

Bridget Mulroy

A sign hung in the waiting room of Planned Parenthood in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.Bridget Mulroy

Lately, the protesting has gone both ways. The tactic is ironic - but not shocking. After the Supreme Court leak last week, pro-choice protestors have taken to the front doors of the church.

Nowadays, especially lately, if you’ve visited a Planned Parenthood you may have seen protestors. Here is a video of a lone protestor staked outside of Planned Parenthood in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Current laws in New Jersey protect establishments like Planned Parenthood and keep them open. Despite the uncertainty sweeping the nation after the leak of the Supreme Court Draft to vote on making abortion illegal in the United States, people continue to turn to these facilities for any concerns about their reproductive health.

It’s important to understand that most doctors (obstetricians and gynecologists) can provide these services should they decide to provide these services. What sets places like Planned Parenthood aside from a doctor’s office is mainly insurance.

The medical insurance a person has or doesn’t have will determine the limitations of what is covered. This goes for all treatment plans directed by all medical specialists. However, concerning reproductive health, not all insurances are created equal.

Most insurances have limits on what they will and will not cover, but not everyone has the same access to medically approved interventions used for sexual health. For example, Medicaid (state insurance) will allow most reproductive health interventions, while private insurance offered through a religious establishment may not cover contraception.

Affordability is what it all boils down to. While everyone has full, untethered access to these things, if the health insurance covers only a portion, the rest is paid for out of pocket. In some cases, Planned Parenthood has been able to help people cover these additional costs.

Since the early 1900s, Planned Parenthood’s doors have been open to anyone needing help with situations concerning their sexual health. As laws on the matter evolved, the ground these establishments have stood on has become more and more sacred as these locations are safe havens for people who genuinely need this type of assistance.

It’s usually a slippery slope when deciding who qualifies for the assistance, what someone qualifies for, and if they receive the services; places like Planned Parenthood see passed that and focus on helping people.

The leak has triggered a reaction. Both sides feel strongly, and most opinions on the matter are valid. Anyone who has ever needed help from a place like Planned Parenthood is whose opinion holds the most ground. Thinking passed concepts like My Body My Choice, and Men Shouldn’t Make Laws About Women’s Bodies, it’s politics. If an appointed government official can’t do the one job they were selected to do, create and uphold laws that benefit the people of this country, then maybe they aren’t fit for the job.

This draft from Justice Alito would only benefit a small group of individuals... A group growing smaller as this issue grows bigger.

Help yourself to some free condoms at Planned Parenthood of Shrewsbury, New Jersey.Bridget Mulroy

