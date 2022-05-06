Celebrating Four Local Moms this Mother's Day

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CW3VJ_0fVO15WH00
Happy Mother's Day!(Anastasiia Yanishevska/iStock)

While most mothers deserve recognition this coming Sunday for the hard work and dedication they put into their families, the following women deserve a little extra attention.

Meet the Mompreneurs!

Amanda Neubart

For about ten years before she became a mother [to her now almost 3-year-old,] Amanda enjoyed making wire-wrapped jewelry. She proudly wore the jewelry she designed – and people noticed. Her hobby turned into a business when she realized the high demand for her designs.

Today, she teaches classes in beadwork and wire-wrapping techniques at The Birds and the Beads in Morganville, New Jersey! The Birds and the Beads are family-owned and the only jewelry supply shop in the area.

Amanda has shared her craft with everyone from children at birthday parties to pensioners – everyone wanting to experiment in the art of jewelry-making.

Her next class is scheduled this Saturday at The Birds and the Beads in Morganville from 11 am until 1 pm! Maybe (hint hint) surprise mom with a fun day out. You can reserve your spots here!

Some of Amanda’s work is for sale, but you’ll have to look through her Instagram to see what is still available. Each of her designs is one-of-a-kind and very popular. Reach out to her about custom pieces as well!

Amanda’s partner, Cody Parker, also operates a business. Cody has expanded his business, Drop the Beet Farms, exponentially with her help. Amanda successfully holds the home down and still gives herself the time required to grow her own business. Navigating their partnership as parents have nurtured their respective businesses – and overall success as a family.

Amanda plans to continue learning new ways to create the jewelry she loves. She also intends to host more classes and specialized events in the future. If you’re interested in booking with Amanda, all information is linked below!

Contact

Instagram: @panda__eve & @dropthebeetfarms

Website: https://www.dropthebeetfarms.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Jsme_0fVO15WH00
No caption needed!(@panda__eve/Instagram)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jAUz_0fVO15WH00
Amanda makes each piece differently, no two are the same.(@panda__eve/Instagram)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Si12x_0fVO15WH00
Hammered pieces are another reason her customers obsess over her work.(@panda__eve/Instagram)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjuEa_0fVO15WH00
Class at The Birds and the BeadsAmanda Neubart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSYs0_0fVO15WH00
Taught by Amanda, a class member makes their own design.Amanda Neubart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eC3m_0fVO15WH00
Another class member's design.Amanda Neubart

Judith Edwards

Judith is a mom of one living in Central New Jersey. Her daughter is currently two years old. Like most parents when the pandemic hit, Judith stressed over finding things to do that were fun but struggled to find activities that wouldn’t become boring – until her brilliant idea struck!

Thanks to Judith’s innovative way of thinking, she came up with safe, fun, and interactive activities to keep her child busy during the pandemic. When she realized how happy the baby was, and her talent for organizing detailed activities, she began to expand on organized events for other people.

“My daughter was [born] a few months before COVID. I felt horrible that she hadn’t had the chance to socialize with other children, and I knew other moms in the same boat,” explains Judith. Her mission now is to organize events for kids to socialize and for moms to meet other moms!

Before becoming a mother, Judith was teaching when the pandemic hit. She developed a keen love for working with children which drove her desire to create something for them to be happy about. She struggled to see her students looking for fun during that uncertain time.

OS Picnics was born in the springtime of 2021 when Judith decided she was determined to bring fun and excitement back into children’s lives. Judith’s business name was inspired by her daughter, Olivia Symone, hence OS Picnics.

As the name suggests, picnics are one of the most popular party concepts OS Picnics has organized; but Judith doesn’t stop there. Do look into the website and photographs added below because she has officially blown parties out of the water. Judith has pulled off stunning weddings, proposals, date nights, other themed children’s parties, Cookies with Santa, Easter Egg Hunts, etcetera!

Her reviews speak for themselves as OS Picnics’ customers are raving! Every event presented by OS Picnics has left party-goers in awe. Check out Judith’s website and socials to book your next event!

Contact

Website: https://ospicnics.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OS-Picnics-106559211601101/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ospicnics/?igshid=YTM0ZjI4ZDI=

Booking & Enquiries: https://ospicnics.com/contact-us

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BRup_0fVO15WH00
OS Picnics is the best for a reason.Judith Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnOoc_0fVO15WH00
An Easter Egg Hunt was outfitted by none other than OS Picnics.Judith Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkKUn_0fVO15WH00
A special evening for two.Judith Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IY8cb_0fVO15WH00
Sign reads, "Jessica, will you marry me?"Judith Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33apK4_0fVO15WH00
Be sure to book one of their famous picnics this summer!Judith Edwards

Ashley Nelson

Mother to three children under four years old, Ashley is a doula! That alone deserves recognition on Mother’s Day! After a traumatic first birth experience, Ashley vowed that she would never let another woman experience what she had gone through – so she became a doula!

“I help guide mothers in the physical, mental, and most importantly, spiritual aspects of pregnancy, labor, birth, and postpartum,” explains Ashley.

Her expertise in the birthing process covers a variety of practices while still maintaining the sacred bond between mother and child. She’s trained in Whapio, Rebozo, and Indie birthing methodology, placenta encapsulation specialist (a highly sought-after method of preserving the placenta after birth.) Not all doulas are trained in these practices – Ashley is!

To top it off, she grows herbs for pregnancy and postpartum packages for her clients. Ashley makes yoni steams, womb-strengthening teas, and elderberry syrup for immune support.

As an energy worker and intuitive, her postpartum packages are bespoke to her clients’ individual needs. She creates capsules, salves, and tinctures from the placenta as well as an incredible, and extremely individualized “placenta print,” [pictured.]

A “placenta print” takes the concept of a painted leaf print on paper, but uses the placenta and umbilical cord to create a unique paint-printed image. Ashley’s artistic twist on this type of art has women wanting to have babies solely for the desire to have her do this for them someday.

Ashley’s holistic perspective on life has influenced a great deal of New Jersey moms, and each of them is grateful for her sharing her knowledge. Her talents don’t stop within the realm of childbirth, check out her socials linked below!

Ashley, known on Instagram as @trippingthruspacentime, will be going live on Instagram on Friday evening with another Mompreneur, Elaina Chamberlin (Instagram: @_the_travelling_trainer_.) Expecting mothers, whatever questions you may have about the birthing process or pregnancy, Friday is your chance to ask child-birthing pros!

Contact

Instagram: @trippingthruspacentime

E-Mail: sacredbirthdoula1111@gmail.com

She serves NJ, NY, and PA. Enquire about location specifics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QuIK_0fVO15WH00
Ashley during her first pregnancy.Ashley Nelson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOjil_0fVO15WH00
@trippingthruspacentime will be going live on Instagram on Friday evening! Expecting mothers, tune in!Ashley Nelson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1iQH_0fVO15WH00
Step 1 in Ashley's placenta print process.Ashley Nelson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IjiMr_0fVO15WH00
Step 2 in Ashley's process.Ashley Nelson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HOrJ_0fVO15WH00
The final products!Ashley Nelson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXSxk_0fVO15WH00
Trust the process.Ashley Nelson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qehiI_0fVO15WH00
Ashley's homemade herbal remedies.Ashley Nelson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKn3n_0fVO15WH00
Her herbal mixtures are created to meet the individual needs of each client.Ashley Nelson

Tessa Catto

Tessa Catto is the mother to an almost 2-year-old whom she refers to as “the light” of her life. As an artist specializing in watercolors, her work focuses on birth, motherhood, women, family, and love. Tessa’s pregnancy in 2019 launched her passion for creating art as a means of expressing the stages of life and the world around her. She has made various forms of artwork throughout her life, some of which have been featured at art events in New York City. Today she is still growing notoriety within the artistic community as she sells her work, and commissions family portraits. Some of her work is shared here.

Tessa is passionate about her art. She enjoys introducing young minds to the world of art, creating artwork, and sharing her love with others.

Teaching children forms of art simultaneously teaches forms of self-expression.

People are the least likely to have issues in expressing themselves as adults when they’re exposed to the limitless bounds of art from a young age. Teaching children through art increases the likelihood of them being able to lead healthy, fulfilled lives as they grow.

In 2022, Tessa launched her business named Rainbow Kids Art. As a trained artist recognized within the art world, she offers private classes throughout Monmouth County, New Jersey! She offers private art lessons for children, and birthday party packages through the Rainbow Art Kids’ Instagram page! Upcoming events and classes are updated on Instagram.

“Rainbow Kids Art provides art classes for all ages. With a focus on fun and the fundamentals of art, the goal is to engage children to explore their creativity while immersing themselves in the process of art-making.” Explains Tessa.

Presently, Rainbow Kids Art offers classes in Atlantic Highlands. The curriculum is fun for all ages. Parents, grandparents, and siblings are all encouraged to participate! Check into Rainbow Kids Art’s Instagram for upcoming class announcements and new locations!

Each week, the program offers projects centered around different themes, and storytime to keep little minds engaged. Class locations will be expanding as summer rolls in, so contact Rainbow Kids Art to sign up before classes are full! All contact info is linked below.

In addition to Tessa’s art and her love for motherhood, Tessa operates a Maternal Journal program through Philomena Birth Doula Care in Red Bank, New Jersey. Maternal journaling was a concept first introduced in the United Kingdom as a means of helping woman explore their transition from woman to mother; and beyond. Tessa has assisted the program tremendously since the pandemic discouraged women from meeting for in-person classes. Tessa now runs the meetings through Zoom!

Lastly, she’s secured a scholarship to receive Doula training under Visiting Nurse Association (VNA Health Care.) The mission of the VNA Doula training is to provide doula services to low-income areas of the country. She expects to be fully certified by June.

As an artist, Tessa enjoys teaching through expression. In nearly every aspect of her life, she has found ways to share her love for motherhood while helping countless other women and families. Tessa plans to continue sharing her passion as her child grows and she learns more along her maternal journey.

Contact

Instagram: @rainbow_kids_art_

E-Mail: Tessa.Catto@gmail.com

Portfolio: @tessa.catto

Contact Tessa about art classes, individual lessons, birthday parties, and summer events through Rainbow Art Kids!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THl19_0fVO15WH00
Rainbow Art KidsTessa Catto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFt6I_0fVO15WH00
Tessa during her pregnancy.Tessa Catto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFtXY_0fVO15WH00
One of Tessa's commissioned paintings.Tessa Catto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYoKk_0fVO15WH00
Tessa has a beautiful way of representing the maternal bond in her art.Tessa Catto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njApS_0fVO15WH00
A fair mom feeding her baby.Tessa Catto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLD8a_0fVO15WH00
Individualized lessons with Rainbow Art Kids.Tessa Catto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4ANf_0fVO15WH00
Beauty.Tessa Catto

Conclusion:

Hug your mom today!

If you’re a mother, hug yourself today!

If you know a mother, hug her today.

If you can’t hug her, simply appreciate her.

She deserves the reminder that her existence and perseverance are getting the rest of the world through, every day.

While she does not *need* to be reminded of this, and she will continue to help her family regardless, telling her will make her battle a little more bearable; because it is not easy.

When a person becomes a mother, a switch flicks in her brain and sends her into eternal overdrive. Each of the women mentioned above have proven that.

Mothers work hard, day in and day out, to give their child/children the best life possible. A job that often goes overlooked.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mothers Day# Mom# Family# Celebrate# Fulltime

Comments / 0

Published by

Working formerly as a ghostwriter for a well-known New York magazine, Bridget Mulroy won two prestigious writing awards. As a writer, she takes a keen interest in topics that impact people's lives and will leave no stone unturned to share a story. Each of Bridget Mulroy's publications on the NewsBreak platform explores change and encourages readers to think beyond the limitations of the world they thought they knew.

New York
2092 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

Perth Amboy, NJ

Pro-Choice Protests Outside the Church

A sign hung in the waiting room of Planned Parenthood in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.Bridget Mulroy. Lately, the protesting has gone both ways. The tactic is ironic - but not shocking. After the Supreme Court leak last week, pro-choice protestors have taken to the front doors of the church.

Read full story
1 comments

States Respond to Supreme Court Draft to Overturn Roe v. Wade

At a protest in Washington, a sign reads, "Men should not be making laws about women's bodies."(Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash) If you’re a woman living in the United States, you most likely heard the news on Monday of the Supreme Court’s proposal to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Regardless of being a female or not, this news is bizarre. Roe vs. Wade was a Supreme Court case heard in 1973 that challenged Texas’ laws on abortion at that time. The Supreme Court voted in favor (7 - 2) of women being able to decide for themselves on terminating a pregnancy, and that it was unconstitutional for any government to intervene with the woman’s choice.

Read full story
44 comments

FDA Pushes Harder to Ban Menthol in Cigarettes

Menthol cigarettes are most commonly available in low-income neighborhoods.(WhiteMay/iStock) There has been some buzz about the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pushing to pull menthol cigarettes from shelves. While the FDA’s plan was still making its way to becoming law, and cigarette companies were lobbying against the idea, there hasn’t been much movement in the matter – until now.

Read full story
40 comments

Paid Menstrual Leave in New Jersey

Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(PeopleImages/iStock) It probably wouldn’t shock you to learn that paid menstrual leave is something that most women aren’t aware of. It is very much a thing, and it’s about to become a pretty big thing.

Read full story
104 comments
Swedesboro, NJ

Ground Beef Recall Drives Food Costs To All-Time High

E. Coli Warning!(Cat Lane/iStock) Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef were recalled last week due to exposure to E. Coli. The meat came from a plant in New Jersey. Lakeside Food Services in Swedesboro, New Jersey had to pull more than sixty tons of beef from circulation due to the threat of E.Coli.

Read full story
102 comments
South Amboy, NJ

Ferrari Showcases Lux Restyling in South Amboy

A Ferrari F8 that was showcased at Ferrari of Central New Jersey in April.Stephen Stasiulewicz. Not many people know, but to own a Ferrari is an exclusive honor. When the cars are built, they’re first made available to a small group of people. The official Ferrari Owner’s Club has only thirteen thousand members around the world.

Read full story
1 comments

The Human Body Fixes Itself With Less Alcohol Consumption

Abstaining from alcohol has health benefits.(Alena Butor/iStock) Yes! The body is capable of repairing itself once it is completely clear of alcohol in its systems, but it depends entirely on how much a person drinks, how often they drink, and other health conditions a person may have.

Read full story
60 comments

Elon Musk Buys Twitter: The Breakdown

Twitter is about to undergo some reconstruction.(Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash) Elon Musk bought Twitter this week and the internet has been on fire over it. The volume of information (and disinformation) circulating on the topic is overwhelming and people have questions.

Read full story
Fairfax, VA

Developments in Johnny Depp's Defamation Lawsuit

Johnny Depp's fate weighs in the balances of a Virginia courtroom.(GwenGoat/iStock) Three weeks have passed since Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard began. Depp is suing for $50 million after Heard wrote an article claiming she was a victim of domestic violence where Depp was the abuser. Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

Read full story
7 comments
South Amboy, NJ

New South Side 35 Diner Opens on Route 35 in South Amboy

Check out South Amboy's newest restaurant!(Ibrahim Boran/Unsplash) *No goods, services, or gifts were received by the writer for this article’s publication. There is no relation between the business and the writer of this article.*

Read full story
4 comments

New Jersey Governor Murphy Announces Alliance with Irish Company Applegreen

Irish claddagh door knocker, a symbol of unity and loyalty.(GClick/iStock) On Tuesday, New Jersey’s Governor Murphy visited the country of Ireland to meet with the Irish company Applegreen. Applegreen is a Dublin-based company that manages the motorway toll plazas throughout most of the United States and Europe.

Read full story
2 comments

Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus is making its way through the White House.(franckreporter/iStock) As of Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for the coronavirus. This news comes only days after the current division between the Vice President and President Joe Biden came into question.

Read full story
6 comments

Middlesex County Water Contamination Lawsuit

Middlesex Water Company exceeds POFA limitations.(vitranc/iStock) Judge Michael Toto of the Middlesex County Superior Court in New Jersey has certified a case against the Middlesex Water Company as a class action lawsuit.

Read full story
Toms River, NJ

New Drive-Through Chipotle Coming to Tom's River

Tom's River is stepping up their Chipotle game.(Doris Morgan/Unsplash) Toms River has to be the luckiest town in New Jersey. Not because they are close to the beach, not because they already have Chipotle on Hooper Avenue, it’s because they’re getting two Chipotle restaurants!

Read full story

I Went to a Psychic: She Was Right

The controversy in a psychic reading is real; it shouldn't be.(MichiTermo/iStock) If you have ever been on the fence about seeing a psychic, this will hopefully inspire you to pick a side of said fence.

Read full story
20 comments

Preparing for the Flower Moon of May

A full moon during the month of May.(jakkapan21/iStock) A full moon during May is known as the Flower Moon. It’s also been called a Milk Moon, a Hare moon, and even a Corn Planting Moon. The Flower Moon has become the most popular and applicable common name for May’s full moon.

Read full story

Gun Violence: Leading Cause in Juvenile Mortality [Stats]

A child standing beside a rally opposing gun violence.(Natalie Chaney/UnSplash) According to data released Friday by the United States Centers for Disease Control, firearms were the leading cause of death in children and teens during the year 2020.

Read full story
12 comments

Deciding Child's Last Name If Parents Are Unmarried

An identity crisis!(Michael Burrell/iStock) It’s not as simple as it was in decades prior. Today, so many kids are born to parents who choose not to marry. So when it comes to the surname children take when their parents aren’t married, there is no rule followed.

Read full story
29 comments

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date Official: "Beginning of the End"

A model of the alphabet used to communicate through the Upside Down in Stranger Things season 1.(dodo_dyg/iStock) It’s official! The wait for season 4 of Stranger Things is nearly over. Recently confirmed by Netflix, the streaming platform intends to release the show’s next season in two parts. Volume I will be available on May 27, 2022, whereas Volume II will be available a few weeks later on July 1, 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy