Preparing for the Flower Moon of May

A full moon during the month of May. (jakkapan21/iStock)

A full moon during May is known as the Flower Moon. It’s also been called a Milk Moon, a Hare moon, and even a Corn Planting Moon. The Flower Moon has become the most popular and applicable common name for May’s full moon.

The Flower Moon will be on the evening of May 16, 2022.

Before there was the solar calendar that we know today, people counted the months using each passing full moon. Therefore, the full moon of each month bore great importance.

The origin of each full moon name comes from Native American tribes. The recognized lunar cycles parallel with the solar calendar that is utilized globally in the year 2022.

The full moon phases are recognized as follows:

January: Wolf Moon

February: Snow Moon

March: Worm Moon

April: Pink Moon

May: Flower Moon

June: Strawberry Moon

July: Buck Moon

August: Sturgeon Moon

September: Harvest Moon

October: Hunter Moon

November: Beaver Moon

December: Cold Moon

Occasionally within the year, there will be the rare occurrence of a thirteenth full moon – a Blue Moon. The term 'Blue Moon' has taken on numerous meanings over the last century. You can find its various meanings of it here, as well as its correlation to the lunar calendar.

Terms such as ‘supermoon’ and ‘blood moon’ refer exclusively to the moon’s appearance and bare no significance to its position over the Earth during any particular season.

So the Flower Moon is linked to the time of year it occurs – Spring! The Pink Moon of April symbolizes a warm oncoming and represents preparation for growth and greenery. Therefore, the Flower Moon of May lives up to its name – bring on the flowers!

Considering the corn plant as an autumn crop, the term Corn Planting Moon isn’t too far off. Meanings behind the other names that the Flower Moon goes by can be explored here.

How can you prepare for the Flower Moon? Be sure you have your perennials in the ground if you don’t already. Now is the time most plants begin to germinate. If you haven’t planted yet, now is the time to get on it – as well as any other planting you’ve been putting off.

The Flower Moon is considered a lazy gardener’s last chance to indulge before the planting season ensues. Anyone with a green thumb knows anything [that isn’t a cold-weather crop] planted after May is a missed opportunity. This is why many gardeners start some herbs and vegetables indoors. Since most of the latter are annuals and not perennials, getting a head start on them is crucial.

So if you needed a sign, this is it. Summer is well on its way!