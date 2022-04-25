Preparing for the Flower Moon of May

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paVa6_0fJ2J8ey00
A full moon during the month of May.(jakkapan21/iStock)

A full moon during May is known as the Flower Moon. It’s also been called a Milk Moon, a Hare moon, and even a Corn Planting Moon. The Flower Moon has become the most popular and applicable common name for May’s full moon. 

The Flower Moon will be on the evening of May 16, 2022. 

Before there was the solar calendar that we know today, people counted the months using each passing full moon. Therefore, the full moon of each month bore great importance.

The origin of each full moon name comes from Native American tribes. The recognized lunar cycles parallel with the solar calendar that is utilized globally in the year 2022. 

The full moon phases are recognized as follows:

  • January: Wolf Moon
  • February: Snow Moon
  • March: Worm Moon
  • April: Pink Moon
  • May: Flower Moon
  • June: Strawberry Moon
  • July: Buck Moon
  • August: Sturgeon Moon
  • September: Harvest Moon
  • October: Hunter Moon
  • November: Beaver Moon
  • December: Cold Moon

Occasionally within the year, there will be the rare occurrence of a thirteenth full moon – a Blue Moon. The term 'Blue Moon' has taken on numerous meanings over the last century. You can find its various meanings of it here, as well as its correlation to the lunar calendar.

Terms such as ‘supermoon’ and ‘blood moon’ refer exclusively to the moon’s appearance and bare no significance to its position over the Earth during any particular season.

So the Flower Moon is linked to the time of year it occurs – Spring! The Pink Moon of April symbolizes a warm oncoming and represents preparation for growth and greenery. Therefore, the Flower Moon of May lives up to its name – bring on the flowers! 

Considering the corn plant as an autumn crop, the term Corn Planting Moon isn’t too far off. Meanings behind the other names that the Flower Moon goes by can be explored here.

How can you prepare for the Flower Moon? Be sure you have your perennials in the ground if you don’t already. Now is the time most plants begin to germinate. If you haven’t planted yet, now is the time to get on it – as well as any other planting you’ve been putting off. 

The Flower Moon is considered a lazy gardener’s last chance to indulge before the planting season ensues. Anyone with a green thumb knows anything [that isn’t a cold-weather crop] planted after May is a missed opportunity. This is why many gardeners start some herbs and vegetables indoors. Since most of the latter are annuals and not perennials, getting a head start on them is crucial.

So if you needed a sign, this is it. Summer is well on its way!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Flower Moon# Full Moon# May# Moon Phases# Lunar Spring

Comments / 0

Published by

Working formerly as a ghostwriter for a well-known New York magazine, Bridget Mulroy won two prestigious writing awards. As a writer, she takes a keen interest in topics that impact people's lives and will leave no stone unturned to share a story. Each of Bridget Mulroy's publications on the NewsBreak platform explores change and encourages readers to think beyond the limitations of the world they thought they knew.

New York
1569 followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus is making its way through the White House.(franckreporter/iStock) As of Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for the coronavirus. This news comes only days after the current division between the Vice President and President Joe Biden came into question.

Read full story
2 comments

Middlesex County Water Contamination Lawsuit

Middlesex Water Company exceeds POFA limitations.(vitranc/iStock) Judge Michael Toto of the Middlesex County Superior Court in New Jersey has certified a case against the Middlesex Water Company as a class action lawsuit.

Read full story
Toms River, NJ

New Drive-Through Chipotle Coming to Tom's River

Tom's River is stepping up their Chipotle game.(Doris Morgan/Unsplash) Toms River has to be the luckiest town in New Jersey. Not because they are close to the beach, not because they already have Chipotle on Hooper Avenue, it’s because they’re getting two Chipotle restaurants!

Read full story

I Went to a Psychic: She Was Right

The controversy in a psychic reading is real; it shouldn't be.(MichiTermo/iStock) If you have ever been on the fence about seeing a psychic, this will hopefully inspire you to pick a side of said fence.

Read full story
14 comments

Gun Violence: Leading Cause in Juvenile Mortality [Stats]

A child standing beside a rally opposing gun violence.(Natalie Chaney/UnSplash) According to data released Friday by the United States Centers for Disease Control, firearms were the leading cause of death in children and teens during the year 2020.

Read full story
12 comments

Deciding Child's Last Name If Parents Are Unmarried

An identity crisis!(Michael Burrell/iStock) It’s not as simple as it was in decades prior. Today, so many kids are born to parents who choose not to marry. So when it comes to the surname children take when their parents aren’t married, there is no rule followed.

Read full story
24 comments

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date Official: "Beginning of the End"

A model of the alphabet used to communicate through the Upside Down in Stranger Things season 1.(dodo_dyg/iStock) It’s official! The wait for season 4 of Stranger Things is nearly over. Recently confirmed by Netflix, the streaming platform intends to release the show’s next season in two parts. Volume I will be available on May 27, 2022, whereas Volume II will be available a few weeks later on July 1, 2022.

Read full story

Netflix Pulls The Plug On Password Sharing & People Pull The Plug On Netflix

Netflix Headquarters(Venti Views/Unsplash) Netflix has launched the first significant counteroffensive move in dealing with the $6.25 billion the firm has been losing annually. They attribute the loss to members within the platform sharing their sign-in information. For Netflix, this is their most compelling financial loss dating back to long before the existence of other competitive streaming services. Therefore, the firm has decided to try putting a stop to the cross-sharing going on under their domain.

Read full story
194 comments

New Jersey's Brand New Bird Island

A Sandpiper bird pictured hunting for food on New Jersey's Horseshoe Island bird sanctuary.(Cwieders/iStock) Bird lovers in New Jersey will be thrilled to learn about one of New Jersey’s newest natural phenomena. Off the southern edge of Little Egg Inlet, an island has formed just about one thousand feet off the coast of Little Beach Island.

Read full story
2 comments

The Jersey Junk Devil: A Litter Vigilante With a Vengeance on Earth Day

Money someone didn't realise they lost along with the trash they left in the park.(The Jersey Junk Devil/Bridget Mulroy) In the name of Earth Day, a wood-dwelling vigilante is on the prowl. To anyone littering, you've been warned!

Read full story

Exclusive Earth Day Interview With Plant Prodigy: Pinoydendron

A "Holy Grail" in the plant community: Anthurium Delta Force(@pinoydendron/Instagram) One of the most elite names in the plant industry, Pinoydendron, agreed to do an interview regarding the plant business and how it has changed over the last couple of years. Just in time for Earth Day!

Read full story
1 comments

Breakup Rumors Swirl Around Rihanna's Growing Baby Bump

A very pregnant Rihanna may have been cheated on by rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.(@badgalriri/Instagram) Rumors whizzed around Twitter on Thursday about Rihanna and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the couple is expecting their first child. Rumors alleged the couple split after allegations that the father-to-be cheated.

Read full story
12 comments

New Jersey's Only Female Detention Center Houses Two Inmates Impregnated by Fellow Transgender Inmate

Edna Mahan Women's Prison houses two inmates who have been impregnated by a fellow transgender inmate.(Andrey Zhuravlev/iStock) Inmate Demitrius [Demi] Minor is serving a thirty-year prison term at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for women, New Jersey’s only all-female detention center. The interest in this story lies not in the prison sentence, but prison trists and the not-so-spontaneous conceptions of Minor’s two children.

Read full story
45 comments
Sayreville, NJ

Sayreville Schools Celebrate Earth Day

A young boy tending to plants.(Filip Urban/Unsplash) Sayreville Pre-K teachers had children getting their hands dirty this week to celebrate Earth Day. Since Earth Day falls during Sayreville’s Spring Break, the little gardeners have been hard at work these last couple of days.

Read full story

New Jersey Does Earth Day All Week & You Can Too!

Children celebrating Earth Day.(FatCamera/iStock) Maybe you didn’t know this, but New Jersey takes Earth Day quite seriously. New Jersey calls it “Environmental Education Week” and it goes from Monday 18 April through Sunday 24 April 2022. All information about the state of New Jersey’s Earth Day celebrations can be found here; and/or at EarthDayNJ.org. Other municipalities within the state have posted other Earth Day festivities on their respective websites.

Read full story
1 comments

Warning of Explosive Zika Virus Outbreak

Zika researchers warn about an explosive outbreak during the upcoming spring and summer seasons.(nechaev-kon/iStock) According to a report from BBC, the infamous Zika virus is only moments away from a massive outbreak. As if people around the world haven’t dealt with enough pandemic restrictions, things are expected to become a lot more taxing due to the growing concern around the Zika virus.

Read full story
8 comments
Virginia State

New Virginia Law Fines Senders of Unwanted Dirty-Pics $500

Woman reacting to an illicit photo she wasn't expecting to receive.(fizkes/iStock) A new law in Virginia will fine anyone who sends an unsolicited nude photo. The sender will receive a $500 fine to be paid to the recipient of the photo.

Read full story
1 comments
Elizabeth, NJ

Road Rage: Woman in Critical Condition Struck Three Times in Elizabeth, New Jersey

Road Rage claims another victim.(JCPJR/iStock) A woman in Elizabeth, New Jersey was run over by a car on Tuesday morning, just before 9:00 am. The incident occurred at Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Street, an intersection in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Read full story
10 comments

Britney Spears Is Pregnant (And Married?)

Britney Spears is expecting her third child with fiancé* (husband* according to Britney's Instagram post) Sam Asghari.(Britney Spears/Instagram) Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child. It’s been only six months since Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Britney Spears was free from her thirteen-year-long conservatorship. Other conservatorships, such as Amanda Bynes’, have been viewed much more leniently since the ruling on Britney’s was made.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy