Gun Violence: Leading Cause in Juvenile Mortality [Stats]

A child standing beside a rally opposing gun violence. (Natalie Chaney/UnSplash)

According to data released Friday by the United States Centers for Disease Control, firearms were the leading cause of death in children and teens during the year 2020.

That year there were a total of 45,222 Americans killed by a firearm. The number of deaths in children and teens was particularly concerning.

From 2019 to 2020, the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported a 29.5% increase in the number of deaths in children that were caused by firearms. This escalation exemplified the greatest rise amongst all the age groups affected by death related to firearms.

Overall, the CDC reported a 33.4% increase in American deaths by firearms between 2019 and 2020… that’s overall. By comparison, 29.5% [the group of children] of that 33.4% increase in a single year is heartbreaking.

For the last twenty-one years, motor vehicle accidents were the leading cause of death in adolescents, second were deaths by firearms. The gap between the two has only grown closer over the last decade.

The CDC says firearm-related suicides were also reported to have increased by 1.1%.

In a letter published to the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM,) they delve into the CDC’s research on the increase in gun deaths – they don’t have an explanation as to why this is happening. NEJM concludes that the main lead is in the newest and most relevant data linking the consistency of gun violence in the United States “with other evidence that firearm violence has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Statistically speaking, the increase over a single year speaks for itself – America has a gun violence problem. The fact it is impacting the country’s children should have most people wanting to react, yet very little has been done to address the issue. It’s as if people would sooner protect their gun rights than their children. Make it make sense.