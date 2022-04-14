Warning of Explosive Zika Virus Outbreak

Zika researchers warn about an explosive outbreak during the upcoming spring and summer seasons. (nechaev-kon/iStock)

According to a report from BBC, the infamous Zika virus is only moments away from a massive outbreak. As if people around the world haven’t dealt with enough pandemic restrictions, things are expected to become a lot more taxing due to the growing concern around the Zika virus.

Zika researchers are worried about the next sporadic mutation of the virus. A decrease in global immunity over the last nearly three years (people not going outside or into public places as frequently combined with extensive sanitizing since the COVID pandemic broke out) has slashed the immunity response of much of the world’s population.

Zika is spread through the bites of infected Aedes mosquitos. While the sickness in humans is seemingly harmless, the effects on the unborn human fetus are detrimental.

In 2016, thousands of pregnant mothers (predominantly in Brasil and surrounding tropic regions where interconnected mosquito populations inhabited) experienced complications from the Zika virus. Consequently, their babies were born with brain damage (such as Microcephaly; the condition of being born with a smaller than average head and damage to brain tissue) and numerous other life-altering birth defects.

US scientists are urging the utmost caution during the upcoming mosquito season in the United States. With the recent surge in warm weather, bug populations will naturally be swarming.

Presently, there are no treatment or combative measures to attack the spread of the Zika virus. Knowledge of the virus has been circulating for nearly a decade. Today Zika researchers are warning people of an increased potential of an outbreak during the coming summer months. Since there is no recourse for the Zika illness, the best defense we presently have is to prevent mosquito bites – at all costs!