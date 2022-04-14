New Virginia Law Fines Senders of Unwanted Dirty-Pics $500

Woman reacting to an illicit photo she wasn't expecting to receive. (fizkes/iStock)

A new law in Virginia will fine anyone who sends an unsolicited nude photo. The sender will receive a $500 fine to be paid to the recipient of the photo.

The country is watching as people everywhere celebrate this action.

For ages, people have sent photos and videos of themselves (and other people) to people who never asked to see the content and faced zero repercussions for their actions. Receiving the media is almost always an uncomfortable experience to which the senders never seem to understand why anyone would have an issue with whatever was shared.

This is momentous in terms of getting the point across to the people sending this type of invasive media; for now only in Virginia. When the consequences of the new law begin to set in, more states are expected to follow suit.

The fine will be looked at as restitution or “damages” meant to be paid to the person who never wanted to see the content.

The bill was published in the Washington Examiner and can be read in full here . It was signed by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on Monday. The law will take effect on 1 July 2022.

A video explaining the reasoning behind the new law (not that much explaining is necessary) can be found on Governor Youngkin’s Twitter.

The law is targeted toward people over the age of eighteen years old. Since federal law recognizes anyone under the age of eighteen as a minor, possession of inappropriate photos of anyone under the age is a felony.