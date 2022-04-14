Road Rage: Woman in Critical Condition Struck Three Times in Elizabeth, New Jersey

Road Rage claims another victim. (JCPJR/iStock)

A woman in Elizabeth, New Jersey was run over by a car on Tuesday morning, just before 9:00 am.

The incident occurred at Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Street, an intersection in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

A video has been posted to World Star. Please note that the content may be graphic to some readers.

The description reads: “Horrifying footage shared on social media shows a Subaru stop in the middle of the street and start to turn into the sidewalk, where a woman is attempting to flee the vehicle. The driver drives onto the grass and pursues her, intentionally running her over. He then backs up over her. Shockingly, he then shifts back into drive and intentionally runs her over a third time. A city spokesperson confirmed that the [assailant] has been identified and arrested. Posted by CZ”

You’ll see a woman running from a silver SUV that charges her and runs over her three times. A witness is yelling and pleading with the driver of the SUV to stop.

The driver of the silver SUV, Vincent Jean, 56 of Elizabeth, has been charged with, “first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose,” announced Prosecutor William A. Daniel alongside Police Director Earl Graves and Police Chief Giacomo Sacca.

Jean has a history of aggravated vehicular murder attempts since this is not the first time an incident similar to this one appeared on his record, according to Elizabeth Police records.

The victim was a woman involved in a minor fender-bender with Jean. He attempted to flee the scene of the accident but then realized the woman was taking photos/videos of the damages when he then proceeded to run the woman over.

The woman was found on the front lawn of a residence on Salem Avenue. She occurred numerous severe injuries since being struck by the vehicle three times. She was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Vincent Jean was found only hours after the incident in his vehicle and taken into custody.