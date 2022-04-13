Brooklyn, NY

Subway Attack in Brooklyn: Suspect Identified

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isS0T_0f7VKuX500
Person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting: Frank R. James.(NYPD News/Twitter)

At just before 8:30 am on Tuesday, the Manhattan-bound N-train approached the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, and underwent an ordeal that no one should ever have to endure. 

An armed suspect wearing a gas mask and work vest entered the subway with smoke canisters and a gun. The gun was fired thirty-three times in the subway and injured about thirty people.

Ten people have gunshot wounds, and nearly twenty other people incurred issues related to smoke inhalation. Five subway riders were in critical condition. All victims are expected to survive.

Twelve hours after the subway attack, New York City Police identified Frank R. James as a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

"We do not know a motive at this time, but we are not ruling anything out," says Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. Other officials have ruled out the probability of this attack being terroristic. 

Police followed the initial description and searched the city for a black male standing just under five and a half feet tall.

Officials found a U-Haul van parked in the neighborhood of Gravesend, only five miles from the 36th Street subway station. Police believe this vehicle had a connection to the subway attack. 

Investigators recovered a credit card at the scene of the subway shooting. This same card was to the U-Haul van found parked in Gravesend; they traced the card to having been used to rent the U-Haul.

A handgun and smoke devices were found in the subway when first responders arrived on the scene. The area was blocked off from traffic for the morning and most of the afternoon. 

An investigation is still ongoing. NYPD asks for any information to be forwarded to 800-577-TIPS.

