Mother Enraged After Finding Out Daughter's Stepmom Stole Her Birthday Money and then Blackmailed Her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My aunt has a friend whose children stay with their dad and his new wife on the weekends. The kids, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, don't care too much for their stepmom. They don't feel as if she likes them very much.

The kids (let's call them Alston and Ava) recently went to their dad's the day after Ava's birthday to spend the weekend with them. Their dad, Rob, had a little party set up for Ava that included cake, balloons, and several gifts from his side of the family.

Ava was excited to get even more birthday presents and to spend the weekend being celebrated.

Ava received several gift cards, several hundred dollars, new makeup, and a new pair of hip shoes. She was over the moon.

Her stepmom, Brandy, offered to help her gather her gift cards, count her money and put away her new gifts. Ava went along with it. Then, after they got everything all squared away, the four of them went out to dinner as a family.

After dinner, Alston and Ava went to their rooms to turn in for the night while Rob and Brandy watched a movie. Rob eventually went to bed, but Brandy usually stayed up for a while.

The following day, Rob headed to work. Ava was still asleep while Alston and Brandy enjoyed breakfast together.

Ava woke up and stormed down the steps demanding to know what happened to all of her birthday money. Alston assured her he hadn't seen it, and Brandy denied knowing anything. Ava then texted her dad about it. He told her he assumed she had put it away.

After breakfast, Alston went to a friend's house a few doors down. Brandy went to Ava's room and told her that she was well aware that she had snuck out the night before to meet her boyfriend. She said that if she didn't want her father to find out, she should text him and tell him that she had misplaced her birthday money.

Ava couldn't believe it. She asked her stepmom why she would steal her money and told her that she was not going to listen to her. Brandy told her that Rob would ground her for life if he found out that she had snuck out in the middle of the night.

Ava was so upset that she ran out of the house and called her mom to come and get her.

She told her mom everything, confessed to sneaking out the night before, and explained how Brandy had tried to blackmail her.

Ava's mom immediately called Rob, but there was no answer. She then called Brandy and proceeded to curse her out. Brandy denied everything and claimed that Ava was just a troubled child.

When Ava's mom finally got ahold of Rob, he said that he would have a talk with Brandy to get her side of the story. Brandy never came clean about stealing the money or blackmailing Ava. She claimed that she went to Ava to explain that she had seen her sneak out and get in the car with her boyfriend and that Ava went off on her. Brandy put on a good performance, claiming that she didn't understand why Ava hated her so much.

Ava's mom isn't buying it, and Ava is so distraught by the whole thing that she doesn't want to return to her dad's house any longer. Ava's mom is stuck between a rock and a hard place because the judge ordered that Rob gets the kids on the weekend no matter what.

