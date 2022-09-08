Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man Food

There's an infinite amount of food that is wasted or thrown out at restaurants all across the country every single day. According to a recent study, a half pound of food is wasted per meal in restaurants, and approximately 85% of food that isn't used in your average American restaurant is thrown out.

With statistics like this, you'd think there would be no hungry people in the United States, but that isn't the case.

One woman has gone viral for attempting to buy a homeless man food at Popeyes. After a Popeyes employee denies her request, they called the police on her.

Jo Ortega, a Georgia State University student and DoorDasher, took to TikTok to recount the incident that took place at an Atlanta Popeyes last month.

Ortega was picking up a DoorDash order when she came across a hungry, homeless man. The 24-year-old said that she attempted to order the man a two-piece meal, but the Popeyes employees refused.

In a series of TikTok videos that have now been viewed over 6 million times, you can hear one of the workers denying Ortega's request, “Ma’am, you can’t do it,” a worker replied. “I don’t care nothing about you recording me, baby,” the employee added before slamming the drive-thru window shut.

The college student said that the employees refused to take her order and then proceeded to call the police on her for simply trying to help the man.

When police arrived, they confirmed that they were responding to a report that there was a customer refusing to leave the drive-thru but determined Ortega had not violated any laws. According to Ortega, the officers actually thanked her for trying to buy the man a hot meal.

