Man Gone Mad: Ex Husband Demolishes House That Wife Gets After Divorce

Briana B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3mql_0hmTZc3e00
Screenshot/TikTok

With 50% of all marriages ending in divorce, people are doing some crazy things to get back at their exes. Believe it or not, when you act out while going through a divorce, it only shows that you are not over your ex-spouse. It only adds fuel to fire. This was highlighted recently in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.

In the video, with over 1.9 million views and 96,000 likes, a man claims to be the neighbor of a couple going through a divorce. He says that the night before, his neighbor told his ex-wife that she could have the house and everything in it.

The TikTok creator then says that he woke up to the neighbor and a friend demolishing the house with bulldozers while the ex-wife is at work. He says the ex-wife has no idea.

@joshuajered

In a divorce, woman gets the house but her ex-husband demolishes it while at work..!!

♬ original sound - Joshua Jered

Many users took to the comments to say that this is illegal, he will have to pay for the damage, and that there are marital laws that forbid this type of thing. Take a look at some of the comments below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkChU_0hmTZc3e00
Screenshots/TikTok

Others stated that if you listen to the video, the neighbor states that the ex-husband told the ex-wife she could have the home, not that the courts actually awarded her the home, so it appears that the man has demolished a home that he, in fact, still owns.

What do you think of this story? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# divorce# marriage# conflict# tiktok# viral

Comments / 525

Published by

Viral content writer covering crazy news, family & relationship drama + what's happening on social media.

Lexington, KY
6540 followers

More from Briana B.

Internet Reacts to Halle Bailey as the New Little Mermaid

The first teaser was recently released for the new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey. The film is set to release in May 2023. The teaser doesn't show much, as it features Ariel swimming through the caves and growth populating the kingdom of Atlantica. There is a brief clip of Ariel singing “Part of Your World."

Read full story
Lansing, MI

Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing Feces

A Michigan woman is mortified after taking a bite of a Subway sandwich that contained feces. TikToker @Kelscoyne posted a video online recounting an incident that took place a few nights ago when she purchased a sandwich from a Subway earlier this week in West Lansing.

Read full story

Woman Runs Over Boyfriend Because of Text Messages--Kills Pedestrian

On August 31st, Taah’viya Chapman, 24, dropped off her boyfriend, Jawon Lunsford, at a Cincinnati Kroger. According to reports, while Lunsford was inside Kroger, Chapman went through his phone and found inappropriate text messages between him and her sister.

Read full story
118 comments
Atlanta, GA

Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man Food

There's an infinite amount of food that is wasted or thrown out at restaurants all across the country every single day. According to a recent study, a half pound of food is wasted per meal in restaurants, and approximately 85% of food that isn't used in your average American restaurant is thrown out.

Read full story
58 comments

Woman Shocked After Learning About Boyfriend's Past -- Breaks Up With Him

Should a person's past be a deal breaker in a brand new relationship?. *With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

Read full story
79 comments

New Mom Upset After Husband Bought Her Smaller Sized Clothes as a Birthday Gift

"She can look forward to fitting in them," he said. *With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. It's extremely hard for women to bounce back mentally and physically after having a baby. As a new mom, it's essential to surround yourself with people who will uplift you, support you, and extend you grace while you work towards feeling like you again.

Read full story
22 comments

Teen Walks Out After First Day on the Job Due to Shady Business

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission. When I was fresh out of high school, I worked at the only dry cleaning place in my small hometown, and I quit my first day on the job.

Read full story
29 comments

Mother Enraged After Finding Out Daughter's Stepmom Stole Her Birthday Money and then Blackmailed Her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt has a friend whose children stay with their dad and his new wife on the weekends. The kids, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, don't care too much for their stepmom. They don't feel as if she likes them very much.

Read full story
113 comments

Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.

Read full story
260 comments

Desperate Woman Enlists Help of Uber Eats Driver to Catch Boyfriend Cheating

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Companies like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Instacart are very convenient when it comes to getting food and groceries delivered, but that's not all they're good for. Some consumers have started to get really creative with how they use the app.

Read full story
1 comments

Mother Kicked 23-Year-Old Son Out For Stealing--He's Begging to Come Home

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a family member. Some people feel that no matter what they do, they'll always have people in their corner, especially their parents. However, that isn't always the case. Sometimes even your own parents can get fed up with your actions.

Read full story
81 comments

Woman Berated Amazon Driver Over Missing $500 Laptop

What would you do if your $500 laptop was delivered to the wrong address?. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I live in an apartment complex with a gated community, key fob access, and decent neighbors. Each apartment building houses four apartments with two doors side by side. Each apartment number is clearly labeled on the door. I even went the extra mile to place huge decals beside of my door, so that even if my apartment number is covered by a wreath, it's still visible.

Read full story
6 comments
Polk County, FL

DoorDash Driver Caught on Camera Stealing Amazon Package

According to the internet, this is a common issue. According to reports, a Florida DoorDash driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing an Amazon package from a customer's front porch. The door dasher took the package while delivering food from Red Robin.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Seeks Revenge on Boss After Overhearing Her Say She Smelled Like Fried Fish

How far is too far to go to get back at someone in the office?. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Read full story
112 comments

Man Who Claimed to Visit McDonald's With Monkeypox Now Says it Was Just a Prank

You may remember the TikToker I reported on earlier this month who went viral by claiming that he went to Mcdonald's while infected with monkeypox. Well, he is now revealing in a new video that it was all a lie. He says it was a promo gone wrong to promote his music.

Read full story
150 comments
Port Orange, FL

Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100K

This wasn't his first time attempting to purchase a child. Screenshot from Port Orange Police Department/Facebook. A young girl's mother is creeped out and shocked after an elderly man made her an indecent proposal.

Read full story
40 comments

Family Comes Home to Smoky Apartment, Leads to Neighbor Getting Evicted

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you came home to a smoke-filled apartment?. This was our reality a few days ago after returning home from a long day of school, errands, and appointments.

Read full story
20 comments

Maintenance Man Fired After Making Sandwich in Tenant's Apartment

Says he was famished and hadn't eaten all day. *With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. My friend, let's call her Dana, lives in a luxury apartment complex with all of the amenities. The neighbors are friendly, the community is inviting, and the staff is very helpful. She's been living there for about a year and hasn't run into any problems up until recently.

Read full story
26 comments

Internet Reacts to Parents Demanding Art Teacher Be Fired Because of Her Voluptuous Body

A New Jersey art teacher is catching heat from parents at her preschool. Angry parents believe the teacher's voluptuous figure and tight-fitting clothes are a distraction to the children’s learning.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy