Man Gone Mad: Ex Husband Demolishes House That Wife Gets After Divorce

With 50% of all marriages ending in divorce, people are doing some crazy things to get back at their exes. Believe it or not, when you act out while going through a divorce, it only shows that you are not over your ex-spouse. It only adds fuel to fire. This was highlighted recently in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.

In the video, with over 1.9 million views and 96,000 likes, a man claims to be the neighbor of a couple going through a divorce. He says that the night before, his neighbor told his ex-wife that she could have the house and everything in it.

The TikTok creator then says that he woke up to the neighbor and a friend demolishing the house with bulldozers while the ex-wife is at work. He says the ex-wife has no idea.

@joshuajered In a divorce, woman gets the house but her ex-husband demolishes it while at work..!! ♬ original sound - Joshua Jered

Many users took to the comments to say that this is illegal, he will have to pay for the damage, and that there are marital laws that forbid this type of thing. Take a look at some of the comments below:

Others stated that if you listen to the video, the neighbor states that the ex-husband told the ex-wife she could have the home, not that the courts actually awarded her the home, so it appears that the man has demolished a home that he, in fact, still owns.

