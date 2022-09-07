Woman Shocked After Learning About Boyfriend's Past -- Breaks Up With Him

Should a person's past be a deal breaker in a brand new relationship?

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

Neil and Hope have been together for a year. Everything has been going great; they get along well and have a lot of fun together. They recently got an apartment together, and even though Neil is somewhat messy, Hope has been enjoying living with him.

Neil, 27, recently invited Hope, 25, to his family's reunion. Hope previously met Neil's mother, but she has yet to meet anyone else in his family, so she's excited to attend.

Once at the family reunion, Neil introduced Hope to all of his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Right away, everyone is very welcoming of Hope.

They eat, drink, play games, and take pictures. Everything is going fine. Hope ends up taking a walk with a few of Neil's cousins, and they are laughing and chatting.

They ask Hope how she and Neil met and how things are going with their relationship. Hope explains how they met and tells them everything has been fine. She shared with them that they recently got an apartment together and that it was really hard to find an apartment complex that would accept Neil with his background. However, they finally lucked up and got approved.

Neil's cousin, Toya, sympathized with Hope and told her that you'd think that apartment complexes wouldn't care too much about domestic violence.

Hope was immediately taken aback by this. She asked Toya what she meant because Neil had told her that he went to jail two years ago for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Toya, realizing that she'd thrown her cousin under the bus, apologizes and says that Hope should talk to Neil.

Hope storms back to where the reunion is being held and drags Neil off to the side.

She informs him that she just found out that he didn't go to jail for drug possession but for domestic violence, and she demanded answers. She wanted to know why he lied and what he had done.

Neil asked her to calm down and asked if they could discuss this once they were home.

They argued the whole car ride home. Neil explained to Hope that he had lied to her because he didn't want to scare her away.

He explained that his ex-girlfriend had cheated on him, he found out, and she was pissed that she had been caught. He said that they argued, and while he did push her, she wanted to get back at him for breaking it off, so she called the police on him.

According to Neil, when the cops arrived, they didn't ask any questions; they just immediately cuffed him based off of what his ex had said. He confessed that he ended up spending 12 days in jail for what had happened, and a domestic violence charge has been on his record ever since.

Hope didn't know what to believe, and she was so shocked and upset that Neil wasn't honest with her upfront. She packed a bag and went to stay with her aunt.

A few days later, they had a conversation, and Hope told Neil that she thought it was best if they lived apart. She said that she didn't feel comfortable since their relationship started off based on a lie.

Neil pleaded with her and tried to get her to understand why he had lied, but Hope wasn't having it. She had her mind made up.

What do you think of this story? Should a person's past be a deal breaker? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!