Desperate Woman Enlists Help of Uber Eats Driver to Catch Boyfriend Cheating

BrianaSays

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wppDC_0hfSf5vQ00
Freestocks.org/Pexels

Companies like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Instacart are very convenient when it comes to getting food and groceries delivered, but that's not all they're good for. Some consumers have started to get really creative with how they use the app.

This was highlighted recently when a close friend used the app in an unconventional way.

My friend has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with her boyfriend for a couple of years. She knows that he cheats, but she's never been able to prove it. All of the signs are there, but whenever she confronts him, her boyfriend always finds a way to wiggle himself out of it.

One evening, she was working the late shift, and she could tell her boyfriend was acting weird through text. He was taking longer than normal to text back and he claimed that he was getting ready to go to bed, which was unlike him. Not only did he rarely ever leave his house, but he stayed up until the wee hours of the morning playing video games.

My friend didn't have a good feeling about this, and since she was stuck at work, there was no way for her to find out what was really going on. She kept thinking if only she could drive by and see if there were any cars in his driveway.

At the time, one of her coworkers was waiting on food from Uber Eats, and that's when she got the bright idea to have an Uber Eats driver do the deed.

My desperate friend knew that it'd be risky because she could end up getting an Uber Eats driver that would refuse what she was requesting, but she thought she'd give it a try anyway.

She placed an order through the Uber Eats app for McDonald's, one of the only places open that late. As soon as the order went through and an Uber Eats driver accepted it, she immediately sent them a text message through the app.

My friend explained that she ordered food, but didn't want it and that the driver was more than welcome to take the food and tip if they would just do a favor for her. The driver wrote back asking what was the favor. My friend told the driver that she just needed someone to ride by a house and take a picture of the driveway then send her the picture. She pleaded with the driver and the driver finally agreed and asked for the address.

My friend gave the driver the address and waited eagerly for updates.

Within about eight minutes, the Uber Eats driver texted my friend a picture of her boyfriend's driveway, and sure enough, there was a car there, and she recognized it. It was his ex's car.

My friend immediately texted her boyfriend a picture of the car and said, "I thought you were going to sleep early?" She didn't receive a text back right away, which was to be expected, since her boyfriend was most likely busy with the ex.

However, a few hours went by and he finally did text back, denying that that was his ex's car. He tried to tell her that his mom had a friend over, but my friend wasn't falling for it. It was too late for his mom to have a friend over and not only that, my friend had his ex's license plate memorized. He was definitely caught, but couldn't deal with it.

He continued to lie, but my friend ended up blocking his number, along with all of his social media profiles. He's been unable to contact her since.

What do you think of this? Would you go this far to catch a cheating partner? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media.

# cheating# relationships# people# society# uber eats

