Mother Kicked 23-Year-Old Son Out For Stealing--He's Begging to Come Home

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a family member.

Some people feel that no matter what they do, they'll always have people in their corner, especially their parents. However, that isn't always the case. Sometimes even your own parents can get fed up with your actions.

That is the case when it comes to my close family member, Sheryl, who recently kicked her 23-year-old son out of her home.

Her son, Byron started hanging out with the wrong crowd years ago, dropped out of school, and has been jumping from couch to couch ever since.

About six months ago, Sheryl agreed to let him move back in with her if he promised to pick up after himself, keep a job, and help with bills.

He's been living there and attempting to keep up his end of the deal until recently.

Sheryl is on a fixed income and has a personal care worker come in daily to help give her medicine and help with household chores.

One day when Byron was home on his day off from work, Sheryl's worker came by to help out. The worker did some light housekeeping, went and picked up Sheryl's prescriptions, and made Sheryl a meal while she was there.

Later on that evening, the worker called Sheryl to ask about her wallet that was missing from her purse. The worker said it was the strangest thing because while her wallet was gone, her driver's license was left in her purse. The lady said that she always kept her driver's license in her wallet.

Sheryl stated that she hadn't seen the wallet and that she would ask Byron.

When she did, Byron got highly upset and denied any and all allegations. He said that he had never even seen the worker's purse that day.

Sheryl didn't believe Byron for one minute, so that evening, while he was in the shower, she searched his room. She looked everywhere; in drawers, under the bed, in bags, and nothing. It wasn't until she was about to leave the room that she accidentally kicked one of his shoes on the floor. The shoe flipped to the side and something made its way out. It was the wallet.

Sheryl was fuming. She banged on the bathroom door for Byron to come out. When he did, she asked him why he blatantly lied to her face. She told him she found the wallet, and not only did he steal from her worker, but he put her personal care in jeopardy.

She told her son to get out and that she didn't care where he went. He pleaded with her and said that he just needed some money to hold him over until he got paid. He said that he was going to slip the wallet back into her purse the next time she was there and eventually pay her back.

Sheryl couldn't believe what she was hearing. She knew Byron had been in some trouble before, but she didn't think he would go this far.

She told him she didn't want to hear anything else and told him to get out. She allowed him to gather his things and once he did, he left.

A heartbroken Sheryl dialed her worker's phone number and explained what had happened and offered her apologies. She told her that she put her son out and that she was welcome to come and get her wallet.

The next day, someone from the agency that employed her worker called Sheryl to let her know they'd be sending a replacement out due to the incident. They explained to her that their workers need to feel safe and that hopefully, nothing like this happens again. Sheryl assured them that it wouldn't.

A troubled Byron Facetimed his mother to let her know that he was sleeping outside beside of a dumpster. She could see the dumpster, trash, and a few stray dogs nearby. She broke down crying explaining to him that this isn't what she wants for him or their relationship, but she just couldn't let him come back there.

Byron said that he was sorry and that he doesn't know why he does the things he does sometimes. He begged his mother to let him come back, but she ended the call.

It's been a few days and Byron is currently sleeping outside, spending the day at work, and calling his mother non-stop to let him come back home.

