Woman Berated Amazon Driver Over Missing $500 Laptop

BrianaSays

What would you do if your $500 laptop was delivered to the wrong address?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.


Super Straho/Unsplash

I live in an apartment complex with a gated community, key fob access, and decent neighbors. Each apartment building houses four apartments with two doors side by side. Each apartment number is clearly labeled on the door. I even went the extra mile to place huge decals beside of my door, so that even if my apartment number is covered by a wreath, it's still visible.

I did this because sometimes delivery drivers will place packages out in front of the wrong door. I'm not sure if it's laziness or simply not taking the time to make sure it's the right apartment, but whatever the reason, it's very inconvenient.

My neighbor has been noticing that each evening when she comes home, there are no packages on her doorstep, although she's gotten notifications that her packages have been delivered.

We've all noticed which delivery driver is responsible for the mix-up. I've been sitting on my porch several times when he's delivering packages, and I've watched him leave my packages on my neighbor's doorstep.

Sometimes, my neighbor's packages will be left in front of my door or our other neighbor's door. Anytime her packages land at my doorstep, I simply take them to her doorstep.

A couple of days ago, she ordered a laptop through Amazon. The day that it was scheduled to be delivered, she got off work at 5:00 p.m. Our Amazon deliveries usually occur between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., so she probably thought that she would get home in time to watch for it.

5 p.m. rolls around and she gets home to find no package from Amazon, although she received a notification that the laptop had been delivered.

She knocks on my door to ask if I'd seen her package and I let her know that I didn't get any deliveries that day nor did I see the delivery guy leave anything. She goes next door to ask our other neighbors the same thing. Still nothing.

So, now she's furious because per the Amazon app, the package was handed to a resident, however, she wasn't home and no package was at her door.

I can understand her frustration because not only have we witnessed the drivers placing our packages at the wrong door, but I've also witnessed my packages sitting outside my door, and the app stating that it was handed to a resident. This can be so frustrating.

My neighbor contacts Amazon and they tell her that since the delivery was scheduled for earlier that day, and because it shows delivered and handed to a resident, she should be sure to check around. She explains that she's already done so and not only that, but the delivery drivers are notorious for mixing up apartments.

Amazon tells her to wait a day or two to see if it shows up. My perturbed neighbor explains to them that she is not waiting around and that since she doesn't have the laptop, she wants a refund.

Amazon then tells her that they have to do some investigating and to contact them again if the package doesn't show up within the next couple of days.

The following day, my neighbor calls off of work so that she can be home when the Amazon delivery driver makes his rounds. As expected, the driver that we're all too familiar with shows up to deliver a package to our other neighbor.

My neighbor asks to speak with the driver and asks him if he remembers delivering a package that looks like it could've been a laptop, the prior day. He says that he doesn't remember delivering a package like that at all. She asks if he worked yesterday and he replied yes.

She gets out her phone, opens the Amazon app, and explains to him that it says her package was handed to a resident and that if he was working, he should remember what apartment he left it at or what resident he handed it to.

He appears to be confused and says there's no way that he can remember every stop he makes.

My neighbor immediately flies off the handle. She tells him he only has one job, which is to ensure we get our packages delivered safely. She tells him that we've witnessed him day after day, sit our packages at the wrong apartment, leaving us to figure it out. She calls him worthless and many other hostile names that shouldn't be repeated.

The delivery driver just walks off, unbothered, and my neighbor screams at him, "I want my $500 laptop or my money back!"

Clearly, the package was either left at the wrong apartment, hand-delivered to someone else, or a stranger or another delivery driver took the package. We're not sure, and we don't have cameras outside, so there's no way for us to find out.

Currently, Amazon says they are looking into the missing package.

What do you think of this story? Was my neighbor wrong for cursing out the delivery driver? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!

