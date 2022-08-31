DoorDash Driver Caught on Camera Stealing Amazon Package

According to the internet, this is a common issue.

According to reports, a Florida DoorDash driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing an Amazon package from a customer's front porch. The door dasher took the package while delivering food from Red Robin.

The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 21, shortly after 7 p.m. The customer ordered food via the DoorDash app and when the DoorDash driver, Moises Rios Avila delivered the meal, a Ring doorbell video camera captured him walking off with one of the customer's Amazon packages, and driving off in his car with it.

When law enforcement caught up with him, he reportedly told them he took the package as a "prank." Avila was arrested on charges of burglary and petit theft.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called it a crime of opportunity.

“Now, we don’t have any evidence that Moises left home that day with the intent to steal from anyone, but we do have this video evidence that shows he certainly took advantage of the opportunity when it presented itself."

According to the internet, this happens more often than not. Leaving many to wonder how they're supposed to get food delivered when they can't trust the delivery drivers not to steal from them.

