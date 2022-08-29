Man Who Claimed to Visit McDonald's With Monkeypox Now Says it Was Just a Prank

The things people do to go viral these days!

You may remember the TikToker I reported on earlier this month who went viral by claiming that he went to Mcdonald's while infected with monkeypox.

Well, he is now revealing in a new video that it was all a lie. He says it was a promo gone wrong to promote his music.

The Los Angeles man, who goes by the name of Duane Cali, has posted a new TikTok video admitting that he faked having monkeypox in order to go viral and get his music out there. The viral sensation said that he's used to doing things unconventionally when it comes to marketing his music.

However, in this case, he said that his methods didn't translate well and that he had all of social media mad at him.

The caption on his new video reads:

YALL have nothing to worry about. I was tranna tell y’all this in my other videos but y’all wasn’t hearing me lol y’all was only seeing me. Don’t believe everything you hear, don’t trust everything you see. But see all and hear all. Discernment is key.

Many users in the comment section said that he took things too far and that he went through a lot of trouble for no reason because he didn't gain any followers. Check out some of the comments below:

