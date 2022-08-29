Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100K

This wasn't his first time attempting to purchase a child.

A young girl's mother is creeped out and shocked after an elderly man made her an indecent proposal.

A Florida sex offender has been arrested after he reportedly tried to purchase an 8-year-old girl for $100,000. According to reports, 85-year-old Hellmuth Kolb approached a mother at a grocery store in Port Orange.

According to the child's mother, Kolb told her how pretty her daughter was and then yelled at her in the parking lot that he would buy her for $100,000.

The mother, admitting that she was creeped out by the proposal, told police that Kolb also asked about the child's age.

Kolb admitted to the police that he asked to buy the young girl before starting to laugh.

In 2018, Kolb attempted to purchase another juvenile for 200,000 at a Walmart. At the time, an 8-year-old girl was sitting with her mother on a bench and he offered the mother the large sum of cash in exchange for her child.

Police said that the mother refused and tried to leave with her daughter, but Kolb grabbed the girl's arm and kissed her wrist.

Following this incident, he was sentenced to five years probation after being convicted of battery and false imprisonment. Kolb was also banned from having any connection to minors, but it seems as if he's back to his old tricks.

