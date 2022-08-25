Maintenance Man Fired After Making Sandwich in Tenant's Apartment

Briana Belcher

Says he was famished and hadn't eaten all day.

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

IgorVetushko/Deposit Photos

My friend, let's call her Dana, lives in a luxury apartment complex with all of the amenities. The neighbors are friendly, the community is inviting, and the staff is very helpful. She's been living there for about a year and hasn't run into any problems up until recently.

She has been having a few issues with her apartment such as leaking pipes, a few lightbulbs that needed to be changed, and her dishwasher stopped working.

Each time that she had an issue arise, the office would send the same maintenance guy, Curt, to come to fix it.

Curt would always make small talk and Dana, being the sweetheart that she is, engaged. During the time that Curt worked on the issues in her apartment, they discussed what she did for a living, how often she worked, and Curt's life outside of being a maintenance worker.

Curt informed her that he lived alone, not far from her apartments, and that he liked to go geocaching when he wasn't working.

Dana was always talkative and friendly with Curt, offering him a cold beverage while he worked. Sometimes he would take her up on the offer.

Recently, Dana's living room ceiling fan stopped working and she put in a work order for someone to come take a look at it. It was late Sunday evening, and she knew that no one would be by that same day. She assumed someone would be by sometime the next day while she was at work.

At her apartment complex, maintenance workers are allowed to come on in when no one is home, however, they must leave a note stating what time they were there and what they fixed during that time.

So, the next day, around 4 p.m., Curt makes his way to Dana's apartment while she's at work, to check out her ceiling fan. It doesn't take him long at all to fix it, and afterward, he must have decided to help himself to whatever was in her refrigerator.

To Curt's surprise, Dana unlocks the door and walks in to find him standing at her kitchen island eating a turkey sandwich that he's made himself using her food.

Dana immediately snaps a picture of him with her phone and asks him what exactly he's doing in her kitchen, eating her food.

A worried Curt assures her that he meant no harm. He says that after working on her ceiling fan, he realized he was starving and hadn't eaten all day. So, he helped himself to a sandwich and didn't think she'd mind since she was always offering him food.

Dana told him that he was out of line and that he should've just done his job and left. Curt apologized and hurried off, taking the half-eaten sandwich with him.

The events that transpired weren't sitting right with Dana, so later on that evening, she emailed the apartment complex's management team. She explained what happened with Curt and included the photo that she'd snapped of him.

The next morning, Curt showed up to work and was immediately fired. The apartment complex explained to him that his behavior was unacceptable.

The apartment complex issued a statement to all residents on their community wall to let everyone know what happened and that Curt was no longer employed there.

Many residents took to the comments to say that Curt made them feel uncomfortable and that they were glad to see him go.

Even though Dana thought Curt was friendly, she was relieved because she couldn't help but wonder what else he would've ended up doing in her apartment while she wasn't home.

