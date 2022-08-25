Restaurant Server Applauded for Lying to Customers

"I love lying to my tables. It makes the job way more fun!"

Waiting tables is not for the faint of heart. You're on your feet for hours at a time, have no control over what's going on in the kitchen, and oftentimes, have to deal with angry customers.

A TikTok user named Bailey Schaffer has recently gone viral after explaining how she deals with antsy customers who are left waiting too long for their food.

Bailey captioned the viral video by saying "if you say you don't lie to your tables then you are lying."

In the video, which now has over 189,000 likes and 1,000 comments, Bailey recounts a time when she made up a lie to a party of six as to why their wait was so long. She blamed it on their fry cook by saying that he had just dropped his glasses into the fryer and without thinking, reached in after them.

The TikToker went on to say that the customers were initially angry after waiting so long, but after hearing her tall tale, their only concern was if the fry cook was okay. She said the table ended up leaving her a $60 tip at the end of the night.

Thousands of users applauded Bailey for her antics and many of them took to the comments to disclose some of the lies they've told their own customers.

Check out several of the comments below:

