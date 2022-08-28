Man Left Woman Stuck with $300 Bill on First Date

He said she deserved it.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

The dating world can be tough. Singles are getting catfished and stood up now more than ever before. Some women are even being asked out to dinner only to be left with the bill in the end.

This is what happened when my cousin recently asked a woman out whom he had just met.

My cousin has been on various dating apps for a while now. He just can't seem to have any luck with the ladies.

He recently met someone online who he thought was promising. She's attractive, has a career, and shares the same values as my cousin.

He asked her out and she said yes.

The day before their date, he called her to ask if he could pick her up for their date. She explained to him that not only had they never met before, but she was "independent" and didn't need a man to pick her up. She told him she has her own car and could simply meet him at the location.

My cousin assured her that was fine and let her know where and what time to meet.

They arrived about the same time and exchanged a hug. On the way into the restaurant, my cousin opened the door for her and he noticed he didn't receive a "thank you" for doing so. He shrugged it off and continued on with the date.

As they were being led to their table, my cousin, being the gentleman that he is, took it upon himself to pull the chair out so that his date could have a seat. She didn't like that. She went on to say that he was doing too much and that she could seat herself.

They continued on with their date and ordered appetizers, cocktails, and eventually their entrees.

When it was time for the check, the waiter bought it over to them, and my cousin had a look at it. He then slid it her way.

Confused, she asked him why he would hand her the check. My cousin explained to her that he was under the impression that she was independent and reminded her that she said he was doing too much, so he assumed she was fine paying for the date.

He proceeded to get up and leave, leaving her with her mouth wide open.

Afterward, he received a text from her. She called him a bum and said she couldn't believe he would leave a woman to pay for a date.

