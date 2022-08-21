Las Vegas, NV

Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease Property

Briana Belcher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpFDK_0hNtQxb900
Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels

There's a lack of affordable housing in the United States right now, and one Las Vegas landlord used this to prey on a single mother of five.

According to a lawsuit being fought in federal court, 81-year-old landlord, Allan Rothstein is accused of forcing a homeless mother to sign a document consenting to sex in order to lease his property.

In 2018, after living for some time without reliable shelter, Candy Torres and her children were finally approved for a housing voucher through Section 8. Section 8 requires you to find a place within 60 days, so Torres didn't hesitate to sign a lease with Rothstein.

Torres wasn't aware that one of the documents she signed was titled, "Direct Consent for Sexual Intercourse and or Fellatio or Cunnilingus."

The document said that Torres "hereby and freely gives their total consent" to sexual activities with Rothstein. A weird clause in the document also required the tenant to promise that she does not have a partner who is "larger or meaner" than Rothstein or owns firearms.

The complaint also claims Rothstein charged Torres more than what was agreed upon in her Section 8 voucher and he even tried to evict her.

Additionally, it says Rothstein knew the Las Vegas home was in default and subject to foreclosure, but he never disclosed the information to Torres.

Rothstein's real estate broker and property management licenses have since been revoked by the Nevada Real Estate Division.

He is denying all allegations in federal court that he violated the Fair Housing Act.

Sources say there are more victims that he's preyed upon throughout the years.

What do you think of this story? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# landlord# housing# real estate# society# sex

Comments / 0

Published by

Viral content writer covering family issues, relationship drama & social media scandals.

Lexington, KY
2882 followers

More from Briana Belcher

Daughter Upset After Finding Out Her Mom Secretly Returned the School Clothes Her Boyfriend Bought Her

Mom says she needed the money. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Times are hard for many people these days. Jobs aren't paying a livable wage, rent and mortgages are rising, and inflation is at an all-time high.

Read full story
38 comments
Rochester, NY

Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist Party

Says he was offered fried chicken and when he declined, the host said "You sure? It's KFC." Rochester Firefighter, Jerrod Jones, is planning to sue the Rochester Fire Department after his captain took him to a racist party that mocked Juneteenth, which is the U.S. holiday that marks the end of slavery.

Read full story
36 comments
Columbus, OH

DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle Bag

The DoorDash delivery driver went back in an attempt to get the drugs, claiming it was his friend's medicine. A DoorDash driver has been removed from the platform after delivering drugs to a customer instead of a Chipotle order.

Read full story
19 comments
Erie County, OH

Couple Arrested for Fornicating on Ferris Wheel at Ohio Amusement Park

Millions of people visit amusement parks every single year. Families with school-aged children and teens flock to theme parks for the thrill and adventure some rides provide. A group of juveniles was in for a different type of surprise as they rode Cedar Pointe's Ferris Wheel that climbs 145 feet high.

Read full story
317 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with Monkeypox

With Monkeypox on the rise and how easily its spread between people, it is important to take the viral disease seriously if diagnosed. A Los Angeles man is facing some serious backlash after he posted a motivational TikTok of himself drinking out of a Mcdonald's cup while appearing to be infected with Monkeypox.

Read full story
495 comments

Woman Fakes Attack to Keep Boyfriend From Leaving Her

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. People in love do crazy things, especially when they feel their relationship is at risk. This was highlighted when a family friend went overboard to keep her boyfriend from leaving her.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman Asks Husband's Friend for Money Without Him Knowing

Is it wrong to go behind your husband's back for money if he can't provide it?. *With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

Read full story
42 comments

Woman Kicks Sister and Two Kids Out on the Street Over Deflated Air Mattress

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's challenging being a single mother, let alone with multiple kids. You have to work, find sitters, and do the best you can, without any help. So, when family asks to help you out, you take them up on it.

Read full story
64 comments
Nashville, TN

Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?

The rumors are circulating all over social media that Chick-fil-A is adding bone-in chicken wings to their menu. Many people are claiming that Chick-fil-A is currently serving them in Nashville right now, however, that isn't exactly true.

Read full story
Lexington, KY

Popular Lexington Restaurant Closing After 14 Years

A local restaurant opening up a second location in its place. Sav's Restaurant and Gourmet Ice Cream, located at 630 E. Main Street, is closing after 14 years in business. Sav's serves authentic West African cuisine and gourmet ice cream made fresh right in the store.

Read full story
4 comments

Rugby Player Nearly Dies After Catching Fiancee Cheating With Teammate

No one wants to catch the one they love cheating, but catching your fiancee cheating with someone you know only adds insult to injury. When that someone is your teammate, the betrayal is at an all-time high.

Read full story
53 comments

Teen Embarrassed After Caught Stealing Newspapers from Neighbor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand--used with permission. When I was a teen, I'd stay over at my cousin's house almost daily. My aunt was a single parent, like my mom, and she ran a strict household.

Read full story
5 comments

McDonald's Worker Shares Worst Position There in TikTok Video

What do you think is the worst position at Mcdonald's?. Mcdonald's is the world's largest restaurant chain and the world's second-largest private employer with 1.7 million employees, right behind Walmart.

Read full story
2 comments

TikToker Shares Money Saving Tip for Buying Iced Coffee at Starbucks

The consumption of iced coffee is growing in popularity, with 20% of Americans drinking it at least once per week. When ordering iced coffee at Starbucks, you can choose to get it with or without ice, and Starbucks allows you to order different cup sizes as well.

Read full story
14 comments
Lexington, KY

Andy's Frozen Custard Opening First Kentucky Location in Lexington

Frozen custard might be a staple in the Midwest, but it's making its way East!. Lexington is in for a sweet treat with Andy's Frozen Custard opening next week. The quick-service frozen custard and treat shop known for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings have customers eagerly awaiting the opening on August 10th at 1200 South Broadway.

Read full story
1 comments
Wayne, NJ

Mom Calls Out Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black Child

In a viral Twitter thread, a frustrated mom accuses Chuck E. Cheese of racial discrimination after the mascot seemingly ignored her daughter. Twitter user Natyana Muhammad, who posts under the handle @belllahijabi, shared a video of her 2-year-old daughter attempting to high-five Chuck E., but he appeared to snub her, as he interacted with the other group of children.

Read full story
20 comments
Brooklyn, NY

McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold Fries

Sparks debate on how safe it is to work in restaurants these days. Update: According to reports, the Mcdonald's worker, now identified as Matthew Webb, has died. The dispute that took place in Brooklyn is now being investigated as a homicide.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

7-Year-Old Called Hero After Saving Toddler from Drowning in Pool

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1-4. Every year in the United States, about 900 children and adolescents, ages 0 to 19, die from unintentional drowning.

Read full story
Lexington, KY

Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Lexington

Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy