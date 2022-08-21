Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease Property

There's a lack of affordable housing in the United States right now, and one Las Vegas landlord used this to prey on a single mother of five.

According to a lawsuit being fought in federal court, 81-year-old landlord, Allan Rothstein is accused of forcing a homeless mother to sign a document consenting to sex in order to lease his property.

In 2018, after living for some time without reliable shelter, Candy Torres and her children were finally approved for a housing voucher through Section 8. Section 8 requires you to find a place within 60 days, so Torres didn't hesitate to sign a lease with Rothstein.

Torres wasn't aware that one of the documents she signed was titled, "Direct Consent for Sexual Intercourse and or Fellatio or Cunnilingus."

The document said that Torres "hereby and freely gives their total consent" to sexual activities with Rothstein. A weird clause in the document also required the tenant to promise that she does not have a partner who is "larger or meaner" than Rothstein or owns firearms.

The complaint also claims Rothstein charged Torres more than what was agreed upon in her Section 8 voucher and he even tried to evict her.

Additionally, it says Rothstein knew the Las Vegas home was in default and subject to foreclosure, but he never disclosed the information to Torres.

Rothstein's real estate broker and property management licenses have since been revoked by the Nevada Real Estate Division.

He is denying all allegations in federal court that he violated the Fair Housing Act.

Sources say there are more victims that he's preyed upon throughout the years.

What do you think of this story? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!