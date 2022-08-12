Woman Kicks Sister and Two Kids Out on the Street Over Deflated Air Mattress

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

It's challenging being a single mother, let alone with multiple kids. You have to work, find sitters, and do the best you can, without any help. So, when family asks to help you out, you take them up on it.

This was the reality for my friend, let's call her Jackie.

Jackie has a sister, Jessica, who lives eight hours away, in another state. Jessica thought it would be a good idea for Jackie and her two kids to come up and live with her for a while until Jackie was in a better financial situation.

Their mother, let's call her Rose, had just found out that her husband of 25 years had been having an affair, so she decided to pack up and go with Jackie and the kids for a change of scenery.

The plan was for Jackie to find a job, put the children in daycare, and work until she was able to save enough money to get her own place. Rose really didn't have any plans, as she simply wanted some time away from her husband.

Once the four of them got to Jessica's, things were less than ideal because childless Jessica didn't like the changes she had to make in order to accommodate the kids.

Nevertheless, Jackie went out day after day to job hunt, and after three days, she finally landed a decent gig. Next, she enrolled the kids into a local daycare, even though she wished her mother would have volunteered to babysit them.

Jackie and Jessica started to exchange words because Jessica didn't like the fact that she had to drive out of her way to pick up Jackie and the kids on her way home from work each day. She explained to Jackie that she really needed to check into a bus pass, which was fine by her.

So, that evening, Jackie and the kids were getting ready for bed by blowing up the air mattress that they had been sleeping on since arriving at Jessica's.

Jackie was horseplaying with the kids and they landed on the air mattress the wrong way. All of a sudden, you could hear the air seeping out.

When Jessica found out that her $300 air mattress had been ruined, she was livid. She started yelling and screaming at Jackie. She told her that she couldn't take anymore and that they had to go.

Rose tried calming her daughters down, but it didn't work. The next thing Rose knew, Jessica was throwing Jackie's bags out the door.

A very upset Jackie was uncontrollable, sobbing to Jessica that it was late and that they were in a strange city with nowhere to go. Jessica didn't show any type of remorse.

Jackie took her two kids and they walked to a nearby motel where they were able to check in for the night using the tip money that she had earned. Jackie couldn't believe that not only Jessica had kicked them out, but that her mother did nothing to come to her defense. She stayed there.

The next day, she took a taxi to drop her kids off at daycare so that she could go to work. While waiting for the taxi, a bystander saw them, assumed they were homeless, and dropped a $20 bill on them.

While at work, Jackie called her father to explain everything that had taken place. Her father had no idea that she, Rose, and the kids had gone out of state to stay with Jessica. He assured Jackie that he would leave right then and drive the eight hours to bring her back. He did.

Afterward, her relationship with Jessica was never the same. They didn't speak for two months and when they finally did, it was just small talk. Jessica not once apologized to Jackie.

Rose apologized to her daughter for staying at Jessica's instead of leaving with her and the kids that night. After divorcing her husband, Rose moved in with Jackie to help with bills as well as the kids. Their living situation is currently working for them.

