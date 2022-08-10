Nashville, TN

Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?

Briana Belcher

Here's the scoop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkWi7_0hBnQWxQ00
Erik Mclean/Unsplash

The rumors are circulating all over social media that Chick-fil-A is adding bone-in chicken wings to their menu.

Many people are claiming that Chick-fil-A is currently serving them in Nashville right now, however, that isn't exactly true.

Check out some of the posts below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvob3_0hBnQWxQ00
Screenshot/Facebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0pU1_0hBnQWxQ00
Facebook/Screenshot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeUNU_0hBnQWxQ00
Facebook/Screenshot

According to reports, there's a viral post floating around that is real, however, and comes from a "virtual restaurant" in Nashville. Yet, customers can't just walk into any restaurant and buy the wings, nor is Chick-fil-A testing them.

Chick-fil-A opened up Little Blue Menu, a delivery kitchen concept in 2021. Only available in Nashville, the concept has several ghost restaurants, one of them being Outfox Wings. The app-based restaurant also offers items from a traditional Chick-fil-A menu. 

Since Little Blue Menu is a delivery kitchen concept created by Chick-fil-A, the ghost restaurants within Little Blue Menu, including Outfox Wings, were created by the menu team at Chick-fil-A. 

According to 11Alive, customers can mix and match items from Chick-fil-A and the virtual restaurants, and have them delivered altogether.

So, it's clear that the wings floating around social media were ordered through Outfox Wings. That means you will never be able to walk into a Chick-fil-A and order bone-in wings off the menu.

However, you can always place an order with Outfox Wings to get your wing-fix.

What do you think of this? Would you try these wings? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!

# chick fil a# fast food# wings# viral# social media

