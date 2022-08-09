Popular Lexington Restaurant Closing After 14 Years

A local restaurant opening up a second location in its place.

Sav's Restaurant and Gourmet Ice Cream, located at 630 E. Main Street, is closing after 14 years in business. Sav's serves authentic West African cuisine and gourmet ice cream made fresh right in the store.

Sav's stands out like no other because they are one of the only places in Kentucky where you can enjoy African cuisine.

The owner, Sav, took to Facebook to announce that the restaurant will be closing, and the last day it will be open is August 27th.

Sav, who grew up in Guinea, explained in a short video that he has decided to take a break from the restaurant business. He went on to say that it's been great serving the community, and while he knows that some customers will be sad, this is just the reality of things.

Before the video cut off, he touched on how hard it is to keep up with how the world is changing.

Sav also posted on Facebook that while the restaurant is closing, they will continue to sell Sav’s Chill ice cream, Sav’s Piment, and Sav’s Vinaigrette through local retailers, along with Sav's Chill Wagon.

After this announcement, a local Mexican restaurant, La Taquiza, took to Facebook to announce that they will be opening up a second location at 630 E. Main Street after Sav's officially closes.

Check out their announcement here:

What do you think of this? Have you ever eaten at Sav's? What are your thoughts on a new La Taquiza location?