Rugby Player Nearly Dies After Catching Fiancee Cheating With Teammate

No one wants to catch the one they love cheating, but catching your fiancee cheating with someone you know only adds insult to injury.

When that someone is your teammate, the betrayal is at an all-time high.

This was highlighted recently when Australian Rugby star, Michael Lichaa, was acquitted of domestic violence charges.

The charges came about after Lichaa caught his fiancee, Kara Childerhouse, giving his teammate oral in his backyard in February 2021.

According to reports, after a night of drinking, Lichaa woke to find his fiancee in his backyard with his teammate, Adam Elliot. He immediately flew off the handle without even thinking.

Lichaa punched the glass window on his front door, cutting his arm badly as he pulled it from the frame. He lost 2.5 liters of blood and nearly died from the blood loss.

Concerned neighbors, who reported hearing a man scream “I’m going to f**king kill her," called the police. In the aftermath, Lichaa ended up being charged with domestic violence after Childerhouse accused him of assaulting her.

After being acquitted Friday, Lichaa told news outlets "I’m glad the truth finally came out; I was very confident in the truth the whole time. I just want to put it all behind me now and move on with my life and happy days ahead.”

What do you think of this story? Was it worth almost losing his life and possibly his freedom? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!